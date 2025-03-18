FP&A O&G Data Modelling Senior Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational perfection. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business planning and performance management and business collaboration support for specific Business/Functions

Let me tell you about the role

The Control & Assurance (C&A) team is bp’s second line of defence. It is ultimately accountable for ensuring compliance with external requirements and assurance over BP’s internal control over financial reporting (ICFR). This includes quarterly due diligence, development and deployment of internal control policy, governance and risk management, and the annual management assessment for Sarbanes Oxley purposes. The agenda of strategic modernization and transformation overarches across all its scope. This role provides ample opportunities to drive bp’s ICFR strategic agenda, work across different bp businesses, and participate in end-to-end transformation projects across the company.

You will help us to:

Support group standard procedures by collaborating with and influencing senior collaborators in bp’s first line of defence and business and technology organizations

Support the development of controls data analytics to continually modernize and digitize bp’s ICFR framework

Work across the Control and Assurance team to drive convergence and standardization in control processes across bp.

The incumbent may be required to work under alternative shift arrangements at certain times of the year to ensure appropriate overlap hours with UK Time zones.

What you will deliver

Support design and development of segment control processes, policies, and tools where segment variations to Group is required, working closely with the Accounting Reporting and Control VP and senior leadership in the segment. The role will also collaborate with internal and external auditors.

Operate agreed group and segment level control processes, including the quarterly Due Diligence program and related control processes

Provide advice on control gaps that emerge including impact assessment, root cause analysis and delivery of remediation action plans

Support segment policy implementation, provide policy mentorship and monitor compliance, including control analytics.

Provide independent challenge to efficacy of business control operations and provide clear and practical control advice to collaborators, including in relation to business changes e.g. acquisitions.

Identify and perform risk assessment on projects and process changes with an impact on financial reporting and/or controls. Lead and guide control owners in the execution of their accountabilities.

Build and maintain a proactive partnership with business partners and business facing finance teams

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications : University degree and accounting qualification (CA, ACA, CPA, CIMA, ACCA, etc.) or MBA.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8-10 years of relevant post degree experience in financial control, reporting or auditing (or similar) in an Oil and Gas business or experience in industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, and Logistics

Proven experience of driving transformation across finance or control processes

Challenges existing ways of working and identifies quick wins and strategic solutions

Digital skills including SAP knowledge, Power Bi, Power Apps etc. will be advantageous

Must have experiences/skills:

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills, maintains constructive working relationships. Ability to communicate, influence and challenge at different levels including VP/SVP levels.

Strong organization, process, and governance mentality, and work towards perfection

Ability to identify control risks within sophisticated processes and advise on actions to mitigate risk. Rapidly identifies key issues in a sophisticated situation – and makes the complex simple.

Self-starter with shown capability to prioritize multiple priorities and with a strong background of delivery

You will work with: You will build enduring relationships through extensive collaboration with our leadership and peers in Control and Assurance, other finance teams in bp’s global businesses, and influence across the three lines of defence and internal/external auditors.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.