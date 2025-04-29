Federal Government Affairs Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

As a member of the Federal Government Affairs team you'll be a part of a dynamic organization working across regions, businesses and functions. This role will work closely with internal business leaders across the United States as well as key external stakeholders.

In this role, you will be a member of bp America's Federal Government Affairs team, serving as the interface with the federal government (legislative and executive branch) and key external groups (e.g. trade associations, NGOs, think tanks). In this role, you will represent bp businesses and interests across a range of issues that advance bp's business strategy and priorities.

In this role, you will own a portfolio of emerging and current legislative, regulatory, policy and political issues in the U.S. that could impact bp and work directly with our businesses and members of the broader Communications & External Affairs (C&EA team) to successfully implement bp’s lobbying and advocacy strategy.

Key Accountabilities

Build and hold direct relationships with Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and key administration officials for the purpose of effectively advocating on behalf of bp’s interests.

Own a portfolio of advocacy priorities and seek to inform legislative and regulatory activity through strategic engagements with stakeholders such as Congressional offices and committees, federal agencies, trade associations, and non-governmental entities.

Lead advocacy on federal regulatory actions, including preparation and submission of regulatory comments and accompanying engagement with the agency, Hill and other stakeholders regarding bp's priorities.

Monitor and maintain an understanding of key legislation, regulation and policy trends and the potential impacts to bp business interests.

Interact directly with senior executives/business unit leaders on their priorities, developing and implementing external engagement plans, and keeping them apprised of advocacy developments.

Coordinate with the broader C&EA group to ensure that public and government affairs strategies are aligned and coordinated at every level to support bp’s business needs.

Lead coalitions within bp and with external groups in support of bp’s advocacy.

Represent bp on key committees at trade associations in Washington, DC.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree required.

5 - 10 years of experience working on Capitol Hill in a personal office or for a Committee with jurisdiction over energy and environmental issues.

Strong understanding of energy and environmental policy issues.

Familiarity with federal legislative and regulatory processes and the advocacy tools available to engage both branches and inform outcomes.

Outstanding written and verbal communications.

Ability to consume sophisticated information and distill into key takeaways with speed and precision.

Flexible, agile and works collaboratively with colleagues in multiple locations globally.

Familiarity and curiosity regarding bp’s business strategy & commercial drivers, as well as specific regulations and impacts.

Adept at simultaneously leading multiple projects in a busy, time-sensitive environment.

Self-starter with the ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy applying effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving and planning skills.

Proven track record of building relationships with diverse range of collaborators.

High level of energy and passion toward new and evolving challenges.

How much do we pay (Base Pay)? ($141,000.00 - $201,000.00 (Minimum & Maximum)) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% (3 days) from the office and 40% (2 days) from home.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

Skills:

Advocacy, Communication, Creating and measuring impact, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Government Entities, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Presenting, Prioritization, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

