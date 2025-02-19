Field Admin

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



The Field Office Administrator plays a key role in supporting daily operations by ensuring the smooth functioning of the office, assisting leadership, and coordinating essential administrative tasks. This role requires strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to adapt to evolving business needs.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee general office maintenance and organization, ensuring a well-functioning work environment.

Coordinate and schedule large meetings, including logistics, materials, and follow-up actions.

Provide administrative support to the superintendent and field staff as needed.

Create and manage purchase orders, track expenses, and liaise with finance for approvals.

Serve as the primary point of contact for vendors, ensuring seamless communication and issue resolution.

Assist with document management, record-keeping, and compliance-related tasks.

Support field teams with administrative needs, including travel arrangements, reporting, and other ad hoc requests.

Adapt to changing priorities and take on additional responsibilities as required.

Qualifications:

Previous experience in office administration, preferably in a field or operations environment.

Strong organizational and time management skills with the ability to handle multiple priorities.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, Outlook) and familiarity with purchasing systems.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills for effective interaction with staff, vendors, and leadership.

Ability to work independently and proactively solve problems in a fast-paced setting.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in the energy, manufacturing, or industrial sector.

Knowledge of procurement processes and vendor management.

Familiarity with scheduling and coordination software.

Location: Cuero/Victoria, TX

Schedule: 5/8s

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $57,000.00-$77,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



