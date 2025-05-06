Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Our customers’ success is our business.



The Field Sales Specialist is responsible for managing current contractual customer relationships, and new customer acquisition of larger key accounts and accounts within a specified geography (note – key accounts may not be in geography). New business development and growth is a key element of the role. This role also implements BP marketing offers with the customer and provides customers with consulting to improve marketing capabilities and site execution. Additionally, it improves BP sales and profitability through increased site count and/or volume throughput. The Field Sales Specialist must have the ability to lead a cross functional team in the creation and execution of a strategic network plan for their assigned portfolio. This assignment is accountable for approximately 500 million gallons of annual fuel sales. In addition to growing the business, the Field Sales Specialist will be responsible for leading organization development through participation in project work designed to further develop our customers and the bp sales organization. Examples include but are not limited to: customer working committees, SalesForce, peer mentorship, marketing liaison on projects, etc



Key Accountabilities

Manage all aspects of BP contracts with customers.

Business development through existing and new customers.

Manage financial risk of BP vis-à-vis customer’s credit limits.

Grow margin and volume.

Manage long term relationships with complex customers.

Work with customers to establish a common set of goals and objectives linked to the account plan with a focus on value creation, growth, mutual ownership and execution.

Secure customer commitment to actions necessary to maximizing mutual value through negotiation.

Sell-in and ensure consistent communication and execution of BP marketing programs and offers across Branded marketer channel

Manage volume forecasting and allocation process.

Perform account reviews, reinforcing BP value proposition to facilitate overall business, opportunity pipeline management and site execution results and getting customer management agreement to field initiatives that need to be completed.

Act as primary single face to the customer - where commercial opportunity exists the MFS would clearly find opportunity and secure internal resources to assist in creation of offer and support to present.

High capability to influence both internally and externally to further key projects focused on business and organizational growth.

Strategically plan monthly customer engagements based on initiatives and business impact.

Market Analysis: Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and customer insights to identify new opportunities and adjust strategies accordingly

Education

Bachelor’s degree required

Experience

5+ years of front-line sales and or customer facing experience required.

Advanced knowledge of distributor business and B2B relationship management.

5+ years in functional relationship management roles including dealing with senior management.



Skills & Competencies

Strong advocacy and interpersonal skills (internal and with 3rd parties).

Ability to identify and develop new and non-traditional business opportunities, as well as new customers.

Strong negotiation skills.

Ability to manage difficult situations and conversations.

Ability to manage complex customers solving problems and creating “win-win” solutions.

Establish shared ownership with cross-functional teams and branded marketers.

Tenacity in pursuing delivery of business results.

Knowledge of distributor businesses and B2B relationship management.

Ability to prioritize both business and organizational development.

Capability to move into more senior level roles within the organization.

Strong communication skills – written & verbal.

Skillful use of MS Office Suite.

Ability to manage a sales pipeline through CRM resources.

Capability to learn and utilize bp-specific websites and data sources.

Embraces and actively incorporates BP’s Values and Behaviors of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team, into daily performance and execution.

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($135,000 - $193,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for Core US Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401K matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.