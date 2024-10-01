Field Service Engineer - Electrical

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Do you want to contribute to a sustainable future of mobility for people and the planet? Are you ready to make the transition to an electrified world happen?

bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV (Electric Vehicle) charging networks globally and we need you as a Global Partnerships Lead to help us on our adventure to help the world transition to an Electric Future and become Net Zero. We are looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy.

Field Service Engineer

South West London

Full-time 12 month contract

Covering the following postcodes - KT, GU, CR, TW and SW

We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV and product experts out there.

bp pulse has established itself as the market leader in electric vehicle charging, providing solutions for EV drivers to charge at home, at work and on the road. On our mission to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points have been used over 30 million times to enable around 200 million miles of zero tailpipe emission driving.

As Field Service Engineer in the SW London you will be out on the road installing, servicing and repairing our commercial Electric Vehicle charging points across your allocated patch in the Midland area.

If you're a qualified electrician who is a fast learner and takes pride in the quality of their work we'd love to hear from you. Full training on our products is provided.

You can also benefit from:

Van, Tools & Uniform – everything is supplied including a Fuel Card

Typical travel within 1hr radius from home - Occasional overnight stays. On call 1 week in 4 alongside an on-call retainer - £150p/m standard.

Key Responsibilities & Tasks

Servicing and repair of bp pulse commercial Electric Vehicle charging points including fault finding and diagnosis

To carry out risk assessments and adhere to method statements

To ensure installations are correctly identified by type

To ensure electrical installations are compliant to Electrical regulations

To ensure current processes established on site are adhered to

On-call rota for emergencies

Knowledge & Experience

Qualified electrician with electrical maintenance experience

JIB recognised UK competency-based qualification (electrotechnical Level 3 NVQ or a formal UK electrotechnical apprenticeship)

IET 18th Edition Wiring Regulations qualified (BS7671:2018)

ECS card (Maintenance Electrician or electrician)

Driving License

Experience dealing with AC/DC voltage safely and isolation procedures

High level organisational and planning skills, effective communication skills and the ability to build relationships.

Along with a Competitive salary, when you join bp Pulse you’ll also enjoy 25 days’ holiday, two wellness days, company vehicle, tools, market leading training, company sick pay, life assurance and much more!

As an equal opportunity employer, we celebrate diversity and care about people. We would hope you will be like minded with a positive personality, energetic working style and for this role exceptional communicator who can work well within a multidisciplinary team.

You are a vital part of the electric future, start charging up your new career today!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



