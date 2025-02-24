Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

Located in Houston, TX, Conifer Systems has been in business for over 15-years and is seeing unprecedented growth. We contribute our success to our long-term employees, and an environment that promotes teamwork, collaboration, and professional development.

The Field Service Technician will be responsible for preforming, General I&E work and supporting the commissioning process of industrial combustion and environmental equipment, ensuring that all systems are installed, tested, and operational to client specifications.

Key accountabilities

Installation Oversight:

Perform the installation, testing, and assist the commissioning of industrial systems, including oxidizers, furnaces, flares, vapor recovery units, scrubbers, and associated controls.

Ensure that all activities meet safety and operational standards, promoting a zero-accident work environment.

Safety and Compliance:

Adherence to safety protocols and ensure that all tasks are performed with safety as a top priority.

Ensure compliance with company policies, procedures, and industry standards during department projects.

Complete all necessary safety documentation and reviews, and support field teams in maintaining safety standards.

Troubleshooting and Technical Support:

Troubleshooting and repair of equipment during the commissioning phase, including combustion devices, burner systems, and control panels.

Provide technical expertise in analyzing electrical schematics, control systems, and drawings to ensure accurate installation and setup.

Work closely with team to resolve technical issues and optimize system performance.

Work closely with our vendors to troubleshoot/install 3rd party equipment.

Communication:

Generate Service reports updating daily progression.

Complete on-site checklist including. Loop checks, device test logs, preventive maintenance, and other record keeping documents.

Ensure timely communication and updates with Line manager regarding project progress, material needs, and job status.

Support aftermarket service operations, including troubleshooting and repair services for previously commissioned equipment.

Essential experience

• Minimum of 5 years of experience in field service, or similar roles, with a strong background in Burner Management Systems (BMS) and electrical instrumentation.

• Proven experience in electrical troubleshooting/Debugging industrial control systems.

• Strong troubleshooting skills in mechanical, electrical, and control systems.

• Ability to read and interpret P&IDs, electrical schematics, and technical drawings.

• Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.

• Working Knowledge of PLC’s, HMI and SCADA/DCS

• Ability to travel up to 75%, including international locations.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $55,000-$79,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.