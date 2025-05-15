Finance Audit Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Audit Coordinator

This role is for Egyptian nationalities only, however we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

The job holder will be supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and efficiency of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems and takes ownership for conducting audits as part of a team to identify and provide assurance on the efficiency of the internal control environment to minimise BP's risk effects, whilst supporting continuous improvement activities.

In this role You will:

Support business initiatives, including optimizing partner and government cost recovery, reducing working capital and growing cash flow.

Support in managing government and partner audits accurately, communicating with different functions to solve issues and implementing bp ARC priorities through growing cost recovery.

Understand the challenges of audits and how to respond to different situations, building a good relationship and right connections with all relevant collaborators.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting / Finance or equivalent 5+ years of experiance.

In-depth knowledge of accounting and financial statements, skilled in negotiation, process controls and analytics

Proven previous experience in the Oil and Gas industry is essential

Evidence of ability to work cross functionally and cultures and interface well, at all levels is crucial

Evidence of working with minimal direct supervision, and managing multiple activities to deliver against timelines

Strong track record of building strong internal and external business relationships.

Ability to manage and prioritize workload to ensure appropriate controls while driving forward critical initiatives.

A self-starter with a strong team focus



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.