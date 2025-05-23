Finance ERP Transformation Data Deployment Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defense.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralizing, digitizing, optimizing) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

As part of the Finance ERP Transformation journey, we are currently looking for a Deployment Data Manager, who will report to the Finance ERP Transformation Deployment Senior Manager.

This new role will work with the business, FBT (Finance, Business & Technology) teams and project teams to ensure delivery of the finance data activities as part of the business entity deployment roadmaps.

In this role you will play a critical role in coordinating and supporting data activities for deployment of the SAP global financial business template, ensuring alignment to fit to standard data requirements and seamless interaction with other functions, transforming all bp finance data according to the S/4 finance template design.

Key Accountabilities:

Act as Finance data SME and work with the business and FBT (Finance, Business & Technology) users during deployment to foster adoption and understanding of the new global financial template underpinned by a global data design.

Engage with the Finance Data Transformation Managers to identify any gaps, queries or concerns raised by the business users related to data requirements and ensuring these are correctly captured and addressed.

Work with procurement, order to cash and asset management data teams to bring end to end solutions underpinned by standardised data to the business and address data integration needs.

Partner with the Deployment leads to support all data related project activities for finance.

Support business data activities through the different phases of the project to ensure data is streamlined, enriched and transformed to meet the new Finance data design standards for S/4.

Provide the business with the tools, analysis and details needed to manage their data to be designed and transitioned to the new S/4 systems.

Work with the Data Hub project team and the Finance Data Managers to design, extract, transform and load the business data for the new S/4 financial template.

Collaborate with senior finance managers to maintain consistent data standards and adhere to data governance processes.

Deliver project deployment activities to schedule, quality, scope and cost.

Identify and raise deployment dependencies and risks, to ensure these are visible to the program leadership teams and can be mitigated.

Collaborate with change leads to implement effective change management, ensuring business readiness, end-user adoption and adequate training programs.

Foster a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement in a fast paced, evolving environment.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or related field, or equivalent experience.

Good knowledge of SAP finance processes across various modules (AA, PS, GL, AP, AR…) is essential.

Extensive experience in SAP deployments with specific focus on financial processes and/or data.

Previous experience of working with transformation programs is essential.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication, stakeholder management and influencing skills.

Good understanding and experience in working with cross-functional teams, with proven evidence of collaborating and developing partnerships across different teams.

Outstanding ability to prioritise and work in a fast paced and demanding project environment.

Desirable Criteria:

Good knowledge of processes and financial data flows of SAP and connected systems.

Previous experience in /or in support of oil and gas businesses.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Deployment Process, Digital fluency, Finance, Finance Transformation, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, SAP ERP Financials, SAP FI CO Finance, SAP Financial Accounting, SAP S/4HANA Finance, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Transformation Projects



