Finance ERP Transformation Deployment Data Manager

Finance



Business Support Group



About the role

In this role you will play a critical role in coordinating and supporting data activities for deployment of the SAP global financial business template, ensuring alignment to fit to standard data requirements and seamless interaction with other functions, transforming all bp finance data according to the S/4 finance template design.

You will work closely with the business and FBT teams for Finance to drive all data related activities for finance deployment and coordinate with the ERP Transformation Data Managers, to provide consistent and standard data designs to meet business requirements.

You will play an integration role for finance data requirements and activities with other project teams (asset management, procurement, order to cash…) to have integrated data solutions.

What you will deliver

You will act as Finance data SME and work with the business and FBT users during deployment to cultivate adoption and understanding of the new global financial template underpinned by a global data design.

You will engage with the Finance Data Transformation Managers to identify any gaps, queries or concerns raised by the business users related to data requirements and ensuring these are accurately gathered and addressed.

Work with procurement, order to cash and asset management data teams to bring end to end solutions underpinned by standardised data to the business and address data integration needs.

Partner with the Deployment leads to support all data related project activities for finance.

Support business data activities through the different phases of the project to ensure data is streamlined, enriched and transformed to meet the new Finance data design standards for S/4.

Provide the business with the tools, analysis and details needed to handle their data to be designed and transitioned to the new S/4 systems.

Work with the Data Hub project team and the Finance Data Managers to design, extract, transform and load the business data for the new S/4 financial template.

Collaborate with senior finance managers to maintain consistent data standards and adhere to data governance processes.

Deliver project deployment activities to schedule, quality, scope and cost.

Identify and raise deployment dependencies and risks, to ensure these are transparent to the program leadership teams and can be mitigated.

Collaborate with the FBT enabling solutions teams to ensure data requirements from current ECC the future S/4 are understood and addressed within the fit to standard design.

Collaborate with finance data and process leads on data activities for retro-fits to global standard.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

You will have a Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting or related field, or equivalent experience.

It would be important that you have:

Extensive experience in SAP deployments with specific focus in financial processes and/or data

Good knowledge of SAP finance processes across various modules (AA, PS, GL, AP, AR…)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication, stakeholder management and influencing skills

Good understanding and experience in working with multi-functional teams, with proven evidence of collaborating and developing partnerships across different teams.

Outstanding ability to prioritise and work in a fast paced and demanding project environment

It would also be desirable that you have:

Extensive experience in/or in O&G

Good knowledge of processes and financial data flows of SAP and connected systems

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.