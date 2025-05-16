Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Finance ERP Transformation Deployment Senior Lead

In this role You will:

Work with business and users during deployment to support foster adoption and understanding of the new global financial template

Work with the Finance Process Transformation Managers in capturing requirements, queries or concerns raised by the business users and ensuring these are accurately addressed

Work closely with the Data Deployment Managers and Data Transformation Managers to support the deployment of consistent and standard data that underpins the finance specific processes

Collaborate with procurement, order to cash and asset management deployment teams to bring end to end solutions to the business and address integration needs

Support the finance technology deployment to coordinate business and process required inputs

Support the business end users during testing to ensure successful adoption and validation of the solution

Deliver project deployment activities to schedule, quality, scope and cost.

Collaborate with change leads to implement effective change management, ensuring business readiness, end-user adoption and adequate training programs.

Collaborate with the enabling solutions teams to make sure requirements from current ECC the future S/4 are understood and addressed within the fit to standard design

Collaborate with finance process leads on retro-fits to global standard and to ensure identified deltas to the standard are reviewed and endorsed

What You will need to be successful:

Extensive experience in operating finance processes within SAP

Experience in transformation projects with specific focus in financial processes and data

Good understanding of processes in/or in support of C&P and/or P&O

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication, stakeholder management and influencing skills

Good understanding and experience in working with FBT or similar centralised Finance functions

Good ability to prioritise and work in a fast paced and demanding project environment

Proficiency in English language

Knowledge of S/4 HANA finance processes and SAP ECC environments, key integration points and historical context is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.