As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So, while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So, if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

The Finance ERP Transformation Process Senior Lead is an individual contributor that will support team efforts to ensure the ERP Transformation is effectively carried out across the globe and that the benefits are realized.

In this role You will:

Serve as support in the process squad/workstream and help to implement standard global end-to-end processes consistent with the migration to an SAP S4 Hana ERP solution

Completed all process deliverables to schedule quality, scope and cost

Support the management of change around S/4 processes , ways of working and impacts to business and global Finance teams

Support the identification of impacts on global processes due to integrated systems or dependent activity outside of the S/4 Hana

Collaborate with Business and Global Process Owners (GPO) to ensure end to end processes are understood and sustained from current ERP to the new S/4 Hana Finance

Provide process support into the design and testing of the standard global financial template for S/4 Hana Finance

Participate in retrospective activity and incorporate lessons learned

Review all proposed exceptions to standard processes against agreed terms. Ensure approvals are completed and documented

Educate partners on 'to-be' S/4 Hana Finance processes, including Business facing and Global Finance team

Collaborate with GBS Business Process Mining and Business Finance to validate process 'fit to standard' - identify gaps and proposed solutions

What You will need to be successful:

Essential

Degree in Financial Discipline or equivalent knowledge/experience

Experience in supporting integrated solutions, including standard process, data, roles and systems

Significant experience in a specific BP business (ie P&O, C&P, T&S)

Strong working knowledge of financial systems (SAP, FBW, etc) and tools used for analysis and presentations (Excel, PowerPoint, etc)

Experience with process mapping and documentation

Experience interfacing with a Global team

Desirable

Significant exposure to global operations is a plus

Strong SAP (or BP heritage ERP) Finance experience

Significant knowledge of key Finance processes

Knowledge of Agile framework and associated tools (i.e. Azure Dev Ops)

Proficiency in MS Office applications

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



