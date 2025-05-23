Entity:Finance
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as a
Finance System Senior SME
Ensures that the Group reporting manual is properly applied at the local entity level and all accounting judgements are consulted, evidenced, documented and approve.
Oversees and validates reporting for the local entities and provides assurance to the Accounting, Reporting and Control Manager on the integrity of the financial reports.
Ensuring adherence to the financial standardization agenda across the cluster and escalate exceptions to the relevant decision makers. This includes a deep knowledge of system processes including control points.
Support ARC manager to influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives.
Ensures financial reporting meets the requirements for Group reporting.
Ensures accuracy and completeness of Master Data for the region
Ensures accuracy and completeness of Management Information actual process
Maintains and updates existing tools (Microsoft Power Platform, SharePoint, etc.)
Coordinates BSA process (ensures account assignment completeness, status follow-up, issue resolution, etc.)
Support Accounting, Reporting and Control Manager to lead the Risk Management process, ensuring it is truly embedded in local entities and appropriate mitigations are in place.
Drive continuous improvement projects.
Coaches the wider finance and business teams, to build capabilities and develop competencies and professional qualifications.
Full understanding and preparation of new CI initiatives including preparing business cases
Update on existing CI initiatives
Facilitate discussion and progress on resolution of issues and exceptions
Plan and implement modernization and transformation agenda
Relevant degree OR experience in Finance or Accounting
Fluent English language knowledge
Advanced SAP and Excel knowledge
Microsoft Power Platform (Power BI, SharePoint, Power Automate, Power Apps) is an advantage
Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness
Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills
Proactive in initiating actions before being asked to or forced to by events
Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery
Customer- and service-oriented thinking
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
