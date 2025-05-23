In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Finance System Senior SME

In this role You will:

Ensures that the Group reporting manual is properly applied at the local entity level and all accounting judgements are consulted, evidenced, documented and approve.

Oversees and validates reporting for the local entities and provides assurance to the Accounting, Reporting and Control Manager on the integrity of the financial reports.

Ensuring adherence to the financial standardization agenda across the cluster and escalate exceptions to the relevant decision makers. This includes a deep knowledge of system processes including control points.

Support ARC manager to influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives.

Ensures financial reporting meets the requirements for Group reporting.

Ensures accuracy and completeness of Master Data for the region

Ensures accuracy and completeness of Management Information actual process

Maintains and updates existing tools (Microsoft Power Platform, SharePoint, etc.)

Coordinates BSA process (ensures account assignment completeness, status follow-up, issue resolution, etc.)

Support Accounting, Reporting and Control Manager to lead the Risk Management process, ensuring it is truly embedded in local entities and appropriate mitigations are in place.

Drive continuous improvement projects.

Coaches the wider finance and business teams, to build capabilities and develop competencies and professional qualifications.

Full understanding and preparation of new CI initiatives including preparing business cases

Update on existing CI initiatives

Facilitate discussion and progress on resolution of issues and exceptions

Plan and implement modernization and transformation agenda

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree OR experience in Finance or Accounting

Fluent English language knowledge

Advanced SAP and Excel knowledge

Microsoft Power Platform (Power BI, SharePoint, Power Automate, Power Apps) is an advantage

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Proactive in initiating actions before being asked to or forced to by events

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

