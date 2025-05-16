Fired Heater Engineer - (Refinery) - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

Provision of mechanical engineer expertise in fired heater design, development, and implementation.The ideal candidate will have strong knowledge of industry standards, codes, and regulations. This role is part of the fixed equipment discipline team for the refinery, attending discipline team meetings. This role supports all assets at the refinery that have fired heaters and will work closely with the fixed equipment engineers assigned to the assets to provide engineering support to the various assets.

Ideal candidate would also have knowledge with retrofits, remaining life calculations / methodology, and combustion experience and understanding.

What you will deliver

Provide Mechanical Engineering support to refinery to reduce risk, deliver operations support by working closely with the refinery teams and the central teams

Supports design, operation, troubleshooting, optimization, monitoring and reliability improvements for fired equipment. Specifically applying API 530 and API 560 knowledge and expertise as well as knowledge of refractory during refinery site activities

Participates in Turnaround or Shutdown at a site, supporting fired equipment work during those windows

Participates in design reviews, risk assessments, HAZOPs, vendor qualification and vendor bid evaluation for fired heater equipment

Perform API 530 remaining life calculations and API579 FFS remaining life calculations using plant manager software [IM1]

Interpret thermography reports and smart pigging data and conduct thermal analysis when required

Provides ME expertise to MoCs, brownfield projects and modifications, TAR and outages, hazard identification and risk assessment processes

Provides mechanical engineering (ME) expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine mechanical engineering calculations and analyses

Ensures compliance to agreed refinery Standards/Processes, reviewing deviations where needed

Develops and updates the technical content of equipment strategies based on equipment performance history and feedback

Conducts Failure mode effect analysis or equivalent risk-based assessment, recommend spares and material inventory levels

Performs reliability analysis for mechanical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics

Records and shares key learnings, incorporating them into local activities and addressing high-priority lessons Using Plant Manager Software

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/refining/chemical/fossil fuel power generation or equivalent

Total years of experience:

8-15 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience in fired heater design, development and implementation including fired heater retrofits, fired heater maintenance, combustion maintenance, and optimization

Experience in fired equipment inspection and understanding of fired equipment damage mechanisms

Knowledge of retrofits, remaining life calculations / methodology, and combustion experience and understanding

Substantial experience and understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of fired heater, boilers and flares equipment, piping in oil & gas processing facilities Including developing and executing repair plans

Strong knowledge of governing codes, industry standards (API, ASME, ISO) and local regulations

Proven practical application of engineering standards for combustion equipment

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job ):

Skilled in remote teamwork and collaborative delivery

Accomplished in risk management in operating facilities

Proven track record of cross-functional engineering improvements

Experience with Plant manager & FRNC5

Experience with combustion analysis software (e.g. FRNC5), Life Management Software (e.g. Plant Manager) and CFD software (e.g. Fluent). Experience with API 579 Level II analysis methods

Familiarity/experience with fired equipment process safety principles, methods & equipment for safe operation

Experience in working with OEMs and vendors on equipment packages

Experience with brownfield modifications, equipment skid packages design, front end engineering, technical evaluation

You will work with

Fixed Equipment Engineering

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams

Shift

Working hours US shift to support Business Partners (4:30 pm- 1:30 AM IST)

% travel requirements

10%; preferred to have a valid US visa

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

