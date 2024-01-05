Flow Assurance Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!Flow assurance team provides subsea flow assurance engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and the delivery of safe, compliant, and efficient operations.



What you will deliver

Support BP’s engineering application of tools and design methods for multiphase flow, in the context of Flow Assurance, through delivering or directly managing modelling of relevant flow scenarios.

Review, update, and apply flow assurance strategies to prevent line blockages or other production upsets and minimize operating downtime as conditions change through field life.

Perform multiphase flow and flow assurance analysis within an operational or project support context, understand the relationship between such work and key flow assurance decisions, and influence others to achieve desired objectives to mitigate flow assurance risks.

Deliver flow assurance data analysis and presentation within an operational or project support context to enable continuous improvement in operational support, performance management of flow assurance activity and reporting of key performance metrics.

Manage, coordinate and monitor flow assurance engineering contractors (on-site contract flow assurance engineers, or external suppliers), appropriate to the scale, complexity and business requirements of operating regions.

Challenge, priorities and plan work requests to meet operational delivery schedule and quality.

Engage key partners as appropriate to convey understanding of multiphase flow and its relevance to their context, developing and maintaining positive working relationships representing the flow assurance discipline across regions.

Provide flow assurance operating philosophies to be implemented by others, including chemical or operational requirements for both steady state and transient conditions (start-up and shut down). Ensure that the Operating Guidelines and Procedures embody these strategies and solutions.

Develop solutions to complex flow assurance problems that will improve safety, production efficiency and cost effectiveness.

What you will need to be successful

Must have education / certifications:

Bachelor’s or master’s Degree in a relevant science or engineering field (chemical, mechanical or petroleum engineering).

Working towards chartered engineer

Must have experience / skills (to be hired with):

5 – 10 years of experience

Demonstrable knowledge of flow assurance risks and mitigation strategies, and a working knowledge of disciplines affected by or affecting flow assurance threats.

Broad knowledge of the issues associated with single and multiphase thermo-hydraulics.

Knowledge of and capability with flow assurance software (OLGA, Pipesim, PVTSIM, Multiflash) and its application to managing flow assurance issues within an operating and (ideally) project environment.

Knowledge of and capability with data analysis tools and programming

Good to have experiences / skills (can be trained for – learning / on the job):

Support the optimization of digital tools to progress continuous improvement of global subsea flow assurance support (e.g. data gathering and data analysis, dashboards, risk analysis tools, database management, data visualization, etc.)



