GBS Data Operations - Maintenance Data Lead

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

ROLE SYNOPSIS

• Key responsible person for process acceleration and drive day today work allocation & handle results and report to operation team lead.

• Must possess good interpersonal skills to optimally lead team activities and collaboration

• SME on process guidelines and support team on running execution.

• Key contributor on developing process integrity & control documents i.e. standard operating procedures /flow chart/desk top procedures.

• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of Maintenance Master Data records creation, update, removal in accordance with SLAs.

• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness.

• Familiar in data loading, enrichment, and validation of MMD

• Good knowledge / understanding of industrial maintenance data, including relevant standards and specifications.

• Key function knowledge on Asset Life Cycle.

• Participate in maintenance data management governance process and provide required inputs.

• Provide ad-hoc reporting of maintenance data to the business partners.

• Involvement on interact capability to BIMs, Maintenance/ Engineering groups, data stewards (Engineering and Materials) and maintenance solutions / system resources.

• Run performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy and report out on monthly basis.

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the MMD process.

• Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding MMD issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further raise to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback.

• Identify and supply to the improvement for E2E process and chip in to Data CoE for continuous improvement.

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

What will you deliver :

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organisational change.



Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.



Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a detailed approach to transition from the present to the desired state.



Digital Fluency - Optimally uses digital mentorship, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.



Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex challenge or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a sophisticated problem. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.



Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.



Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new intel, projects and opportunities.



Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the partner. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.



Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems.



Relationship Management - Establishes and handles relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.



Eye For Business - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.



Requirements :

• Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Preferably Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical instrumentation).

• Minimum of 6+ years of validated experience in leading a client-service oriented function with experience in Data Management Streams.

• Experience in Oil & Gas Industry, SAP PM, Fiori, Maximo, Spares Finder, Spotfire, Celonis, SNOW, Informatica, SQL would be an advantage.

• Ability to analyse raw data/input, strong analytical skills & developing recommendations.

• Basic knowledge on specific industry: MRO spares, Oil & Gas Equipment’s, and Spare Parts.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

• Ability to articulate and influence across various levels in the organization.

• Engaging and collaborative way of working.

• Resilient and expert in working in complex environment.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



