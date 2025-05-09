GHG Analyst - TSI

Job summary

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

The GHG Data Analyst is responsible for the management, review, curation, and analysis across bp’s operational carbon data. This data is reported by sites across the company into bp’s corporate reporting software tool and then managed from end-to-end by the Carbon Data and Systems Team for internal and external reporting purposes, as well as for use in business performance reviews, executive briefings and other similar requests and internal and external audit. They will work closely with the other analysts in the team to be a key interface point with stakeholders outside of the team to be a leader in internal GHG reporting & bp requirements.

What you will deliver

Produce graphics, charts, trends, and datasets for specific GHG performance packs, adhoc business use, and executives – extracting or refreshing data, consolidating data from different sources, verifying data integrity, and generating the data needed for inclusion in the internal performance packs, external industry meetings, and tracking performance against BP Aims.

Respond to GHG data requests from the businesses.

Support production of GHG Performance Overview Papers. This entails compiling the data and comments from the data submissions to produce the relevant charts and commentary to explain the variance.

Support the review process by pulling data or reports from data systems so that the GHG advisor team can be focused on technical data review.

Support GHG data audit by external 3rd party audit through retrieval of relevant data, follow-up with businesses for evidence, etc in a timely manner.

Support the continual update and improvements required of bp’s software platform to manage data, through user assignment updates, new templates and questionnaire creation and upload, inclusion or modification of existing regulatory requirements, etc

Support the HSE&C Carbon Systems Subject Matter Expert and Carbon and Methane Data Insights Advisor and provide GHG data support.

Liaise with various teams that hold GHG information or production data – as required for performance management and benchmarking.

Support the implementation of and transition to BP carbon data workflow mapping, digitization and automation project through testing, uploading, troubleshooting, and business user engagement.

Support improvements to data analysis spreadsheets for internal use and metrics used for external disclosure.

Keep OMS documentation or process control documents up-to date with any new or changing requirements.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

BTech/B.E./BSc degree (or equivalent) in Environmental Science, Environmental Management, Natural Science, Climate Science or other relevant qualification with experience in data management or environmental compliance in the oil and gas sector preferred.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Relevant Experience of 2+ years

Total years of experience:

4-7 Years

Must have experiences/skills :

Experience and proven track record of excellent data management and analytical skills with relevant databases and data analytics including the ability to analyze large sets of data to find potential errors

Computer and tech savvy – must be adaptable to new programs and systems

High proficiency with Microsoft Office suite

Demonstrated ability to work well in and across multi-discipline teams

Evidence of the ability to perform detailed analytical work of high quality

Good communicator in both technical and business environments

Comfortable with data and ability to translate data into meaningful insights

Good to have experiences/skills :

Good understanding of climate science and carbon accounting and methodologies under the GHG Protocol

Experience with environmental data reporting systems

Possess a working knowledge of the energy sector and the sustainability challenges and opportunities the sector faces

Prior experience writing or reviewing ESG / Sustainability reports / Government Required Disclosures

Knowledge of bp business operations

Experience with implementing the standards in the GHG Protocol.

Experience with process or system implementations.

Experience building Power BI or other business intelligence reports.

You will work with

Carbon and Methane SMEs

Other GHG Data Analysts

Planning and Performance Management Analysts

Business Teams

I&E and Digital Teams

Shift

Working hours (UK shift) to support Business Partners

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

