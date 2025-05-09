Job summary

Join bp as GME Area Technical Service Manager – South Europe, ME & India (Open)!

About role itself:

Be responsible for the regional technical service team to deliver a differentiated level of technical service to both customers and target prospects consistent with the GME services offer and in support of agreed sectors offers and overall strategy. Ensure a high level of customer happiness by establishing, developing and maintaining technical relationships both externally and internally within the lubricants' business. Also ensures the regional team has right level of capability and knowledge to serve the GME sectors. Be a guide in Smart Gains thinking and measurement, and will have the abilities to mentor their team in the practice of value measurement and customer playback in prospecting and customer tender preparation. As a member of the Technical Services leadership team, will supply insight and expertise to the development and execution of an outstanding, differentiated technical services offer tailored to the needs of the market strategy and in collaboration with Technology, Sales, Operations, Marketing, Finance, Supply chain customers.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead, direct and handle the regional Technical Services team to deliver agreed offers to customers and support plan delivery. Ensure team is aligned with Castrol Strategies for Marine and Energy and sector based offers.

Clearly articulate the measured value of the Castrol Marine and Energy Technical offer (products and services) to customers and target prospects.

Train regional Account managers and sales teams in use of the Smartgains Tools and techniques for the value selling of technical services elements. Coach Technical & Sales teams in clearly analysing customer technical needs and translating to a coherent Technical Offer.

Ensure that all product and service offers are appropriate for the application (including relevant OEM and approvals).

Preparation and delivery of technical information, presentations, training sessions and reports for Customers, Industry bodies, OEM’s and internal collaborators.

Ensure all visits in the area follow HSSE guidelines and appropriate training is completed prior to visits to ships, offshore assets, yards for inspection, lubrication surveys, change over ship visits etc.

Align with all BP quality and compliance policies and regulations, and embed these in the regional technical services team.

Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability, energizing people and improving value in both short and long term commitments.

Member of relevant OMS incident management and Quality groups as the region demands

Education

Degree in a Science or Engineering subject area, or Diploma/Tertiary Technical Qualification with relevant senior level experience.

Experience

5yr minimum experience in Oil & Gas Industry equipment maintenance, Marine Engineering(Class 2 or above) or reliability engineering management (including equipment maintenance and reliability lead experience)

Experience of developing team across a large geographic footprint, with diverse businesses is a must. Wider general management and cross cultural experience would be a significant benefit

Validated ability in leading, developing & energising diverse teams

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies.

Brings to bear resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

Shown abilities of dealing with and influencing multiple internal and external customers both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

