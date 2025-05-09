Entity:Customers & Products
Research & Technology Group
Join bp as GME Area Technical Service Manager – South Europe, ME & India (Open)!
Be responsible for the regional technical service team to deliver a differentiated level of technical service to both customers and target prospects consistent with the GME services offer and in support of agreed sectors offers and overall strategy. Ensure a high level of customer happiness by establishing, developing and maintaining technical relationships both externally and internally within the lubricants' business. Also ensures the regional team has right level of capability and knowledge to serve the GME sectors. Be a guide in Smart Gains thinking and measurement, and will have the abilities to mentor their team in the practice of value measurement and customer playback in prospecting and customer tender preparation. As a member of the Technical Services leadership team, will supply insight and expertise to the development and execution of an outstanding, differentiated technical services offer tailored to the needs of the market strategy and in collaboration with Technology, Sales, Operations, Marketing, Finance, Supply chain customers.
At bp, we recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits, positive work environment and professional development. We believe in life-long learning opportunities and development. Through grow@bp, we provide employees with an immense career offer of learning opportunities as well as opportunities to collaborate in major projects across the world!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
