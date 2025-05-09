GME Senior Technical Service Engineer - Americas

Job summary

The GME Senior Technical Service Engineer will plan, organize and deliver a differentiated level of technical service to customers and target prospects consistent with the GME technical offer and in support of sector strategies. Leads the technical activities in the region including leadership of the technical service engineer, Americas, in order to effectively deliver a differentiated level of technical service to GME customers.

Coaches the technical and sales teams on continuous improvement methodology and measurement. Is the technical lead for sales and business development on all prospecting activities to new customer accounts. Is a consultant to Castrol’s high value customers as the one stop shop for their complex lubricant questions and applications needs.

Lead, direct and manage the regional technical service activities and the technical service engineer, Americas to deliver agreed offers to customers and support plan delivery. Ensure team is aligned with Castrol Strategies for Marine and Energy and sector-based offers.

Prepare and maintain up to date a Schedule of recommended lubricants for customer assets using available online tools (GST) in order to establish optimised machinery lubricant portfolio. Make appropriate recommendations regarding the use of products in Shipping or Oil & Gas applications aligned with Marine and Energy Technical Databases. Ensure that all product and service offers are appropriate for the application.

Responding to customers’ (and sales/customer service) technical queries on product, application, operational conditions and ensure customer satisfaction. Provide support for technical claims and complaints.

Establish and maintain strong technical relationships with customers, key regional OEMs, and partners within the wider BP group (BP Exploration & Production, Shipping) and the Lubricants organization.

Coordinating and conducting visit within HSSE guidelines and after appropriate training to ships, offshore assets, and yards for inspection, lubrication surveys, change-over visits etc.

Preparation and delivery of technical information, presentations, training sessions and reports for Customers, Industry bodies, OEM’s and internal partners.

Degree in a Science or Engineering field, or Diploma/Tertiary Technical Qualification with relevant senior level experience.

5 years minimum experience in Oil & Gas Industry equipment maintenance, Marine Engineering( Class 2 or above) or reliability engineering management (including equipment maintenance and reliability lead experience)

Wider general management and cross-cultural experience would be a significant benefit

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies.

Uses resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

Proven abilities of dealing with and influencing multiple internal and external partners both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role

How much do we pay (Base)? $152,000- 282,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits - Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/core-us-spd.html) Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



