GME Senior Technical Service Engineer - Americas

The GME Senior Technical Service Engineer will plan, organize and deliver a differentiated level of technical service to customers and target prospects consistent with the GME technical offer and in support of sector strategies. Leads the technical activities in the region including leadership of the technical service engineer, Americas, in order to effectively deliver a differentiated level of technical service to GME customers.
Coaches the technical and sales teams on continuous improvement methodology and measurement. Is the technical lead for sales and business development on all prospecting activities to new customer accounts. Is a consultant to Castrol’s high value customers as the one stop shop for their complex lubricant questions and applications needs.
How much do we pay (Base)? $152,000- 282,000.
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This position is fully remote
Aqueous Geochemistry, Biogeochemistry, Catalysis (Inactive), Computational fluid dynamics, Computer tomography scanning, Core Analysis, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Experimental Design, Finite Element Structural Analysis, Geothermal modelling, Intellectual Asset Management, Microbiology in the energy industry, Microscopy, Multi-physics modelling, Petrography, Presenting, Relative permeability analogue provision, Subsurface Geology, Thermodynamic simulation, Waterfall Model, Wellbore geomechanics, Writing skills
