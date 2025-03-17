GSO Knowledge Management

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
The Global Solution Owner Knowledge Management is accountable for leading the products, architecture, vendor relationships, and compliance of Knowledge Management solutions globally. This role leads the rollout of new solutions in support of People & Culture strategy, business requirements, and safeguarding bp’s interests, while supporting the day-to-day integrity of the Recognition and Performance solutions.
The role serves as an internal consultant and key liaison between the Operations & Advisory leadership and Operational Excellence team; Centres of Expertise, Technology, and outside service providers regarding the best methodologies, tools and technology needed to deliver P&C solutions.
Accountable for the functionality and operational integrity of Knowledge Management solutions/products
Identify and implement internal and external best practices in the Knowledge Management space
Analyze problems and develop robust solutions
Integrate Knowledge Management solutions with other O&A global solutions, particularly Workday
Identify innovations and efficiencies in line with policy requirements
Enhance solutions to meet future reward requirements
Provide innovative solutions to compliance requirements
Identify technology requirements and embed solutions
Ensure documentation and training is in place
Partner with O&A operations for seamless handoffs
Share insights, risks, and opportunities with business leadership
Support the VP Reward Wellbeing & Workplace solutions in building a roadmap of technical change
Lead a portfolio of change projects
Be a thought-leader in Knowledge Management solutions through external networking and landscape analysis
10+ years of work experience
Significant experience in building digital strategies and roadmaps
Significant experience in systems development and implementation
Significant experience in corporate-wide implementation of global systems and processes
Strong working knowledge of Knowledge Management solutions and the Knowledge Management technology market
Advanced project management methodologies experience with ability to create/handle comprehensive project plans
Comprehensive broad knowledge of P&C systems (esp. reward) and web applications
Possesses/applies advanced HR systems experience/judgment
Good knowledge of technology trends
Advanced leadership qualities
Experience working in both consulting/corporate environments would be a differentiator
Experience working in different industries especially in both Energy/Financial Services is beneficial.
HR certifications like GPHR, SPHR, CIPD level 7 are advantageous
Quality certifications like Six Sigma are desired but not mandatory
Strong communication and execution skills
Professional proficiency in English, MS Office, digital collaboration tools/platforms
Digitally fluent
Advanced senior stakeholder management skills
Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills
Advanced verbal and written communication skills
Authoritative project/time management skills
Psychological safety
Legal and regulatory environment and compliance
Continuous improvement
Performance and planning
Commercial competence
Agile core principles
Creativity and innovation
Budget management
Customer service delivery excellence
Workforce Planning
Resilience
Collaboration
Leadership
Customer centric thinking
Knowledge sharing
Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision-making
Validated experience in multiple organizational change management roles
Expertise in development/delivery of SAAS/Cloud-based products including integrations
Consistent track record of project/programme management skills including leadership management/change expertise
Ability to structure and convey complex messages and insights
Leadership with vision and ambition
Collaborative working style
Lead your success
Think big
Be curious
Effortless customer experiences
Digital first
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.