GSO - Service Enabling Technology

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.



We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



The Global Solutions Owner Service Enabling Technology role is accountable for selecting, deploying and leading digital solutions in support of Service Enabling Technology, including portal (people@bp), Knowledge Management and chatbot, AI (including Generative AI and Machine Learning), and automation. Service Enabling Technology is a key enabler of the Operations & Advisory business model and ability to unlock ongoing efficiency. This senior leader role is a key enabler of the Operations & Advisory business model, collaborating with VPs, Centers of Expertise, and Technology collaborators to translate business needs, agree on a solutions strategy and roadmap, and ensure a seamless business and employee experience.



Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating and delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business and Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR-related matters; the team are policy, process, and digital authorities, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.



What you will do:

Leading the Service Enabling Technology ‘ecosystem’ and experience, covering portal (people@bp), Knowledge Management and chatbot, AI (including Generative AI and Machine Learning), and automation

Accountable for the functionality and operational integrity of the Service Enabling Technology solutions/products

Responsible for identifying and implementing internal and external standard methodologies in the Service Enabling Technology space

Accountable for analyzing complex problems and developing robust solutions

Integrate Service Enabling Technology solutions with global strategic systems, such as Workday, driving standard methodologies

Ensure solutions support understanding of, and adherence to, policy/process globally, considering local and legal rules and regulations

Enhance the system landscape to meet bp’s future Service Enabling Technology requirements

Ensure documentation and training is in place to enable delivery centers to provide a high level of service

Partner across solutions and services to ensure seamless handoffs between delivery teams

Proactively share insights, risks and opportunities identified with business leadership

Support the VP Reward Solutions in building a short & long-term roadmap of technical change

Be responsible for a portfolio of change projects, ranging in size and complexity, in support of an agreed roadmap

Set and handle budgets accordingly

Be the thought-leader in bp in Service Enabling Technology solutions through extensive external networking and continuous landscape analysis

Inspire and motivate a permanent team and third-party project resources to deliver great results

Establish a team that balances WHAT they deliver and HOW they deliver

Present the highest level of professional individual contribution and impart technical expertise to team members

Advise and develop team members and project resources to accomplish assignments using established guidelines, procedures, and policies



What you will need:

Graduate/post-graduate degree in Business Management, HR, Computer Science, or related subject area

Higher level degrees (e.g., MA, MBA, PhD) and other professional certifications and accreditations are advantageous

10+ years of relevant work experience

Experience working both consulting & corporate environments' differentiator.

Experience working different industries especially both Energy Financial Services beneficial.



Skills:

Outstanding communication and execution skills

Professional proficiency in English, MS Office, digital collaboration tools/platforms

Digitally fluent

Advanced senior stakeholder management skills

Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills

Advanced verbal and written communication skills

Authoritative project/time management skills

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial competence

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Partnership

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing



Technical:

Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision-making

Validated experience in multiple organizational change management roles

Demonstrable track record of project/programme management skills including collaborator management/change expertise

Significant experience of building digital strategies and roadmaps

Significant experience in systems development and corporate-wide implementation of the full life cycle of diverse, global P&C systems and processes

Possesses applied advanced Service Enabling Technology solutions knowledge, experience and judgment.

Good knowledge of Service Enabling Technology & latest market trends.



Behavioural:

Ability to structure and convey complex messages and insights

Tenured leader with a clear vision and ambition

Collaborative working style

Lead your success

Think big

Be curious

Effortless customer experiences

Digital first



Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Apply now!



