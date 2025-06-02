This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About the role

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) is a global organization within bp Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.

As a geophysicist you will be deployed as part of an integrated, multi-disciplinary agile squad. You will use your deep technical skills in geophysics, have a bias to subsurface integration and a thorough appreciation of subsurface uncertainty and risk to deliver integrated subsurface descriptions and predictions to underpin resource progression, field and area development planning and well delivery in a manner consistent with bp’s Well Delivery Process.

You will work with

Multidisciplinary squad of subsurface and engineering individuals

You will present technical findings to your team and technical assurance as well as provide recommendations to key decision makers

What you will deliver

You will be deployed to a multi-disciplinary squad and be accountable for delivery of high-quality geophysical and integrated sub-surface products which impact business decisions. General accountabilities are:

Deliver a prioritized backlog of activities within a squad to meet the activity Terms of Reference (ToR).

Promote squad safety and wellbeing, and work at a sustainable capacity.

Develop and maintain relationships with partners and collaborators to ensure delivery of effective products.

Work with geophysics team members to understand and develop standards and standard methodologies, integrate geophysical products and share findings.

Accountable for the quality of your own products through self-verification, using recommended practice guidelines, peers, and subject matter experts where necessary.

Work constructively with line manager to build and implement a personal development plan.

Promote bp's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual and leadership behaviors in line with bp beliefs.

Education: University Degree in geophysics, geology, or related subject.

Required Experience and Qualifications

Over 7 years of relevant industry experience

Skilled in delivering high quality seismic interpretation and in integrating geophysical products with other subsurface data and subject areas.

Experience in well delivery: well planning and execution

Skilled in characterizing and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk.

Ability to deliver ‘fit for purpose’ products to support business decisions.

Effective in planning and prioritization.

Experience with Petrel is highly desirable.

Experience with offshore Trinidad exploration and development wells is highly desirable.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

The individual needs to have a collaborative team-first mentality; and be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate and communicate across teams.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data Analysis, Geophysics, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic structural interpretation, Subsurface, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.