Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About the role
Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) is a global organization within bp Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.
As a geophysicist you will be deployed as part of an integrated, multi-disciplinary agile squad. You will use your deep technical skills in geophysics, have a bias to subsurface integration and a thorough appreciation of subsurface uncertainty and risk to deliver integrated subsurface descriptions and predictions to underpin resource progression, field and area development planning and well delivery in a manner consistent with bp’s Well Delivery Process.
What you will deliver
What you will deliver
You will be deployed to a multi-disciplinary squad and be accountable for delivery of high-quality geophysical and integrated sub-surface products which impact business decisions. General accountabilities are:
Education: University Degree in geophysics, geology, or related subject.
Required Experience and Qualifications
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Data Analysis, Geophysics, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic structural interpretation, Subsurface, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well Planning
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.