Finance



Business Support Group



German speaker CSR Regional Key Account Management (Fixed-term)

(parental cover until 31 August 2026)

The Regional Key Account Management - Customer Service Representative (RKAM CSR) role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries of Regional, Global and Strategic Accounts on B2B level for First Fill and in the aftersales business (OEM) in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all customer queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction. RKAM CSRs are responsible for ensuring smooth deliveries to the customer’s production when the engines are filled for the first time with BP lubricants.

Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues

Order processing and order fulfilment

Sales order tracking

Resolve technical queries, issues with e-ordering (web portal, customer portal, EDI)

Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders

Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes

Support the implementation of Quality Management Standards included OMS and 8D reports

Contribution to the internal – and external (customer) audits

Participate in the LBM Process (Lubes Business Management), sales planning and annual budget forecast

Understand, track and apply in the daily work the customer specific requirements (CSR)

Ensure right customer master data with the responsible O2C teams and with Accenture

Effective cash collection and monitoring of customer accounts

Support attending customer’s tenders with preparing all supporting materials

Dealing with customers’ accounts and active contribution to keep these fully reconciled (work closely with internal O2C teams and with Accenture)

Transactional Pricing with applying various pricing models

Take ownership and resolve advanced telephone and written customer issues.

Proactively monitors, controls the Regional, Global and Strategic Accounts and investigates any potential issue to ensure operational excellence

Fluency in German AND English

AND Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in customer service, in a telephone environment and/or Business Service Center environment is required

Experience with Key Account Management is an advantage

Must demonstrate excellent understanding of customers’ needs / behaviors and customer specific requirements

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong understanding of end-to-end order to cash process included customer specific requirements

Strong time management, organization and solving skills

Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive attitude

Experience using SAP and/or Siebel and MS Office application

Senior partner management skills

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



