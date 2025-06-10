Relocation may be negotiable for this role

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our PC&C Team and advance your career as a



Global Performance Management Lead

This position is accountable for leading and delivering our global performance management process. This includes setting the annual performance management agenda, driving impactful communication campaigns, managing diverse partner needs and engagement and problem solving.

Performance management is one of the global Talent Management & Assessment workstreams, which also include talent process and practices and high potential pools and programmes.

The role primarily involves partnering with PC&C colleagues and the business to deliver the process of performance management, set the annual workflows and continually evolve our process for bp. As part of this, the role will be required to work with our digital and technology partners internally to ensure we have efficient and effective digital solutions.

The role may also support the delivery of talent management process and programmes.

In this role You will:

Own the performance management process flow and policy on behalf of bp Plan the annual schedule and pro-actively manage the overall delivery, bringing to bear integration points across our L&C (Leadership & Culture) team and working closely with our Communications team

Build comms strategy and review all content

Create and maintain resources to build performance management capability for Line Managers, Leaders and employees

Manage internal collaborators and partners like reward, works council or business LTs

Own vendor relationships and manage contracts up to a value of $3M

Provide expert advice / attend business LTs as required

Keep up to date with the external environment and bring best practice to L&C and beyond

Keep track of critical metrics and make strategic decisions based on data inputs

Lead workshops and briefing sessions

Use Businessmap to coordinate and manage delivery

What You will need to be successful:

At least 8 years’ experience in talent / performance management, leadership development, learning or human resources directing teams or projects with complex operational delivery requirements

Talent and performance management expertise, proven track record in crafting, implementing, and scaling global talent and/or performance processes

Proven ability to work well in cross-functional and global teams to deliver excellent solutions with a culture of continuous improvement

Experience managing contracts and relationships with external partners, including consultancies, specialist providers and educational institutions

Experience managing multiple leadership development, talent management or organizational change projects within large, complex organizations

Track record developing and using data analysis, visualisation and analytics solutions for insights, operational reporting and decision-making of talent management and leadership programs, strong command of data and analytics tools (e.g., Excel and PowerBi)

Strategic and critical thinking and a growth mindset

Outstanding advisory and communication skills

High level of proficiency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



