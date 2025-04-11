Global Planning Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the Role

Exciting opportunity to drive real business improvement through data analytics and predicting future results by providing proactive business advice by spotting patterns and trends in data. The purpose of the role is to perform data analysis, data interpretation, modelling and developing actionable insights that drive business performance. Enable improvement in E2E supply chain performance by collecting data from ERP, External data sources and making sense of the data for business improvement. Using the supply chain and business data from multiple platforms quickly analyze to provide MI for decision making

What you will deliver

Collaborate with customers to understand their needs and gather detailed business requirements.

Develop and provide centralised MI reportage for the function through interrogation of the relevant BP reporting tools, and data mining activities.

Turn data into MI - Analyze data to identify trends, patterns, and insights that inform business decisions and see opportunities for improvement where it matters

Communicate findings, recommendations, and project updates to customers and executives.

Operate at all times in a manner that maintains client satisfaction with the function

Build a strong network with other analysts, digital and the wider business, to ensure alignment, timely MI and drive towards consistent processes and reporting

Shift Timing: 11:30AM - 8:30PM IST

Experience and Qualifications

Qualification or experience in design and development of data design, data analysis, Optimization Modelling​ and visualisation

Extensive knowledge and data extraction from JDE, SAP and other ERP systems is important

Significant experience of complex data manipulation and visualisation, coupled with demonstrable experience of developing suites of reports and metrics from complex data sets

Experience working in and maintaining databases using Microsoft Excel and others relevant to company processes

Professional communication skills are essential

Coding experience (e.g. Python / DAX / R) could be beneficial

Skills & Competencies

Good understanding on End-to-End planning and S&OP in Supply chain.

Data analysis and data modelling including large and complex data sets – Mastery

ERP data extraction, MI creation – Mastery

Advanced planning software usage and data extraction (Kinaxis Maestro desirable)

Competent in data analysis and presentation using a variety of software platforms, including Power BI, Tableau, SQL, and Excel.

You will work with

Build a strong network with other analysts, digital and the wider business, to ensure alignment, timely MI and drive towards consistent processes and reporting



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.