The Global Planning Systems Excellence Lead is the global Owner to ensure PUs are equipped and capable to follow Global Planning standards and processes through applying and using digital tools’ functionality to optimum effect in meeting service, inventory and cost optimisation targets.

Defines and owns best practice standards in Castrol’s end -to-end digital tool (Kinaxis Maestro) for global and PU teams including leading application of established E2E supply chain planning data visibility.

Act as the global process SME who exemplifies functional expertise in the use and navigation and assessment of status and scenario options of the Global Planning Digital Tool.

Owns Global Planning Digital Tool defect and enhancement evaluation and prioritisation governance within the Global Planning COE (Centre of Excellence)

Leads programme to assess and enhance adoption and embedding of Global Planning Digital Tool system functionality

Drives capability growth of global and PU teams to improve use and application of demand and supply planning system functionality

Leads global planning investigations and analyses during global disruptions and making recommendations to BST teams (Business Support Teams)

Global Planning functional lead for the Planning control tower and Solver tool to aid management visibility and decision-making during global supply disruptions

Represents Planning in the governance of Global visibility and management disruption Solver tool for defects and prioritisation backlog of enhancements.

Ownership of the Global Planning digital roadmap for evolution of planning data warehousing and visualisation as part of the wider supply chain, including control towers, dashboards and workbooks, working in partnership with Global S&OP process owners, and working closely with GSC Digital and I&E partners

Establishes and leads enforcement of mandated data requirements and best practice adoption of testing, maintaining, and improving planning-related master data accuracy across ERPs, into Global Planning Digital Tool, global data lake (AWS), Solver and associated systems

What you will deliver (responsibilities) !

Develop gap assessment, maintain, and ensure compliance to documented ways of working across the PUs.

Own Global Planning Digital Tool defect and enhancement evaluation and prioritisation governance within the Global Planning Community of Practice working closely with Global S&OP owners, PU Product Owners, and Technical Product Owners and I&E administrators.

Establish and lead programme to assess and enhance adoption and embedding of Global Planning Digital Tool system functionality within PU operational and global teams, to optimise Business processes outputs and help to drive improved service, inventory, and cost metrics. This includes working in partnership with the Global S&OP Process leads to apply process best practices within tool functionality, developing and delivering training to practitioners.

Drive capability growth of global and PU teams to improve use and application of demand and supply planning system functionality, including through KLC, training of new users, coaching or cross PU learning opportunities.

Leading integration of wider Business tools with Global Planning Digital tools, both internal (e.g. SAC, Sales Force, Turfview etc.), and external (e.g. Supplier/Vendor & Customer systems), working with relevant I&E and PU contacts

Lead global planning investigations and analyses during global disruptions, including agreeing and running global scenario investigations, to evaluate global impacts and make recommendations to BST teams, working with the Global Planning Analyst, and multiple stakeholders across functions and different global planning systems and data sources.

Lead planning aspects using Planning control tower or Solver tool to aid management visibility and decision-making during global supply disruptions, through identifying net global impact and trade-offs of cross-PU alternative sourcing and inventory rebalancing, assessing impact of formulation mitigations and demand control. This requires close working with PU planning leads and practitioners, as well as global functions including Technology, Marketing and I&E

Represent Planning in the governance of Global Visibility and Management Disruption for defects and prioritisation backlog of enhancements.

Develop and own the Global Planning digital roadmap for evolution of planning data warehousing and visualisation as part of the wider supply chain, including control towers, dashboards and workbooks, working in partnership with Global S&OP process owners, and working closely with GSC Digital and I&E partners

Driving the Continuous Improvements of Global Planning systems and work with Global Process Owners, PU planners and I&E colleagues to prioritize, implement and train the countries to adopt best Industry practices.

Work with the GSC Digital Lead and S&OP Excellence Manager to develop and deploy supply E2E planning tools and systems strategy for planning data warehousing, visualisation, working closely with GSC Digital and I&E partners to fully integrated with the processes and drive the elimination of ‘off-line' tools

Establish and leads enforcement of mandated data requirements and best practice adoption of testing, maintaining, and improving planning-related master data accuracy across ERPs, into Global Planning Digital Tool, global data lake (AWS), Solver and associated systems.

What you will need to be successful (experience, job requirements & qualifications) !

Education

Industry-recognized supply chain certification such as APICS- CPIM (Certified Production and Inventory Management), APICS - CLTD (Certified Logistics Transportation and Distribution) - highly desirable

Experience

Knowledge and experience of Castrol’s supply chain, product portfolio and digital planning network – highly desirable

10-12 years deep experience and skills in digital planning processes and use of advanced planning systems and tools - must have experience in planning systems Kinaxis Rapid Response, SAP APO, SO99+ and in use of the ERPs - JDE, SAP.

Excellent skills and experience in basic IT tools and systems (Excel, PowerPoint, AWS, Power BI, Databases).

Strong analytical and system and organizational skills.

Good communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Good ability to interface and work with global and PU planning and functional stakeholders around the world

Demonstrated ability to work calmly under pressure to deliver clear, and timely results

Skills & Competencies

Mastery - Planning Digital Systems and associated certifications (Kinaxis Maestro, SAP APO) and ERPs (JDE / SAP); end to end Supply Chain knowledge (demand, supply, inventory, raw materials, S&OP)

Skilful – Data analysis and manipulation; analytical and communication tools (Excel, Power BI, Powerpoint), Mentoring and developing others.

Strong - Organisation and project management skills (eg PMI - PMP (Project Management Professional) / CSM (Certified Scrum Master))



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



