Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Global Process Manager!

The Global Process Manager (GPM) is responsible for global ItP (Invoice to Pay) process across bp businesses, includes cross-functional interlinkages in transformation programs, where strategy-to-contract (S2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P), are one the functions undergoing improvement/transformation.

The Global Process Manager will:

Accountable for P2P process management, throughout the design-to-deploy & predominantly sustain/BAU phases of global P2P processes

Standardization across process, policy, technology and controls

Mine innovative opportunities, leading to quantifiable improvements, and ensure the policy adoption is weaved into the process and technology designs.

This role will lead process standardization, Procurement policy ownership, to enable global transformation programs such as (S4/HANA migration) and/or Ariba deployment and/or no-PO-no-pay policy implementation.

What you will deliver:

Process standardization -

1) This role is effectively engaged on large transformation programs such as Quantum, drives the P2P process standardization field, starting with process discovery, process design, process governance and ongoing accountability for process performance.

2) Accountable for accurate, up-to-date, brilliant basic artefact (such as ARIS process maps) embedded with controls, policy interventions & industry leading standard methodologies.

3) Maintain & uphold global process standards, by reviewing process exceptions & minimizing process/policy/technology deviations

Drive measurable value -

1) Deliver efficiency – by improving processes, enhanced productivity and operational excellence resulting in capacity release.

2) Drive efficiency – share data-led insights & metric movement reports periodically with GPO, to be socialized with bp business VPs for improved policy adherence, decision-making and minimize business risks, (e.g., to improve contract value leakage, improve working capital, compliance and control)

3) Improved experience – through process simplification, policy led controls and technology driven innovative solutions.

Procurement policy -

1) P2P GPO community owns the global procurement policy at bp, which is followed by 1000+ people, across business and GBS.

2) This role requires robust policy specific decision-making abilities to address simple/complex deviations using process, technology, control lenses, innovatively & positively influence the transformation timelines & outcomes.

3) Accountable for policy enforcement & implementation of the ‘no-PO-no-pay’ policy supplemented by tangible metric movement

People management –

1) Displays bp ‘who we are’ values, skills to navigate matrix organization challenges & ability to push towards the right decision for all teams

2) Partner engagement that includes working and influencing our VPs and business community

3) Accountable for producing outcomes of high-quality standards, by self and their team members

4) Responsible to share team’s performance dashboard with GPO.

Crucial Skills -

Requires in-depth knowledge of P2P processes & technology, in addition to value levers across source-to-pay

Strategic, analytical, solution oriented, problem-solving demeanor with resilient leadership skills coupled with partner management and influencing skills

Effective time management skills and ability to achieve collective program/project specific deadlines

Maintain high standards of communication and partnership in all situations & scenarios

15+ years of work experience, preferably with knowledge across procurement processes and in particular experience of Source to Pay

Essential Qualification -

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses

Technology proficiency in SAP S4/HANA, Ariba is essential.

Certifications/credentials (Procurement/SCM related, Lean, Six Sigma) are preferred

Desirable criteria -

Training and certification in Lean, Six-Sigma, Design Thinking, or similar quality management experience

Proven experience and understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes.

Strong operational management experience!



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



