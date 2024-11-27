Entity:Finance
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Global Process Manager!
The Global Process Manager (GPM) is responsible for global ItP (Invoice to Pay) process across bp businesses, includes cross-functional interlinkages in transformation programs, where strategy-to-contract (S2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P), are one the functions undergoing improvement/transformation.
The Global Process Manager will:
This role will lead process standardization, Procurement policy ownership, to enable global transformation programs such as (S4/HANA migration) and/or Ariba deployment and/or no-PO-no-pay policy implementation.
What you will deliver:
Process standardization -
1) This role is effectively engaged on large transformation programs such as Quantum, drives the P2P process standardization field, starting with process discovery, process design, process governance and ongoing accountability for process performance.
2) Accountable for accurate, up-to-date, brilliant basic artefact (such as ARIS process maps) embedded with controls, policy interventions & industry leading standard methodologies.
3) Maintain & uphold global process standards, by reviewing process exceptions & minimizing process/policy/technology deviations
Drive measurable value -
1) Deliver efficiency – by improving processes, enhanced productivity and operational excellence resulting in capacity release.
2) Drive efficiency – share data-led insights & metric movement reports periodically with GPO, to be socialized with bp business VPs for improved policy adherence, decision-making and minimize business risks, (e.g., to improve contract value leakage, improve working capital, compliance and control)
3) Improved experience – through process simplification, policy led controls and technology driven innovative solutions.
Procurement policy -
1) P2P GPO community owns the global procurement policy at bp, which is followed by 1000+ people, across business and GBS.
2) This role requires robust policy specific decision-making abilities to address simple/complex deviations using process, technology, control lenses, innovatively & positively influence the transformation timelines & outcomes.
3) Accountable for policy enforcement & implementation of the ‘no-PO-no-pay’ policy supplemented by tangible metric movement
People management –
1) Displays bp ‘who we are’ values, skills to navigate matrix organization challenges & ability to push towards the right decision for all teams
2) Partner engagement that includes working and influencing our VPs and business community
3) Accountable for producing outcomes of high-quality standards, by self and their team members
4) Responsible to share team’s performance dashboard with GPO.
Crucial Skills -
Essential Qualification -
Desirable criteria -
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.