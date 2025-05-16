Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products team.

The Global Procurement Contract Manager is responsible for driving improved value, compliance, and effective risk management, within the sourcing process through effective contract creation, development, and management. On top of that, this role will need to support operational activities in the Castrol Directs Procurement Function within BP such as training and coaching internal partners and process mapping.



Key Responsibilities To lead the Source to Contract process and activities, taking the end-to-end BP S2C process, ensuring fit for purpose in Castrol.

The role is responsible for ensuring procurement compliance to all contract related BP policies, mandated training requirements, sustainability implications and Contractual content requirements.

The role is responsible for creating and maintaining a high-performance culture across the Contracts team.

Will work with the Global Operations & Compliance Manager to continually review the related Learning, Development & Capability requirements of the Procurement team & recommend courses of action.

The role is responsible for driving improvements in the business / function’s risk profile and efficiency / effectiveness through the successful delivery of key operational change programmes including e-sourcing, Contracts Compliance, and contracting effectiveness.

Process ownership of contract writing including process mapping and process design (jointly with Group procurement team).

Work closely with GBS and BP Group ensuring alignment to policies and procedures and most effective use of resources, systems, and processes.

Create implementation & training plans to ensure new ways of working are successfully embedded.

Oversee and lead the delivery of contracting excellence including supporting processes and tools on behalf of the business.

Provide the required analytical, reporting and support activities to teams within Lubricants Procurement including, contracts compliance.

Ensure relationships with key stakeholders across the Business are fostered and the perception of the value of operational procurement is improved over time.

Take accountability for personal safety – e.g. participate in safety moments, driver safety compliance.

Lead, Identify and create consensus across PLT on mandatory requirements and actions, to comply to Group, Segment and SPU/F&P policies and standards during S2C deployment and ongoing operations.

Oversee and lead the delivery of a contracting excellence programme including supporting processes and tools on behalf of the SPU. Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements Graduate or equivalent qualification/experience.

Deep knowledge of contracting processes, tools, and systems ideally with experience in the “directs” sector, as well as a strong understanding of critical clauses and T&Cs.

Deep contracting practitioner knowledge – either a legal or procurement (preferably both) background.

Excellent partner management and engagement skills. Ability to engage with multiple partners at all levels of the organisation, in multiple countries / time zones.

A proven track record of delivering and supporting sourcing processes and services in a complex blue chip global organisation, ideally within a procurement function dealing with multi-billion dollar spends.

Ability to prioritise personal tasks and assist others with managing their workload. Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



