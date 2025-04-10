Global Procurement Market Analyst - Base Oil (Lubricants)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As part of the Global Operation & Excellence team, you will report to the Global Procurement Process Excellence and Insights Manager. You will work closely with the Global Base Oil team & local Procurement Hubs in Hungary, US, India, China & Malaysia/ Australia.

Accountable for the development and implementation of optimised Base Oil sourcing strategy working with IST Asset Economy Team

Develop and maintain working relationships with business partners and ensure the base oil strategy supports the business strategy and vice versa

Develop Base Oil margins analytics and monitor trends

Work closely to BP Trading and Shipping to utilise the Linear Programming Optimization tools to develop refinery economics for key suppliers

Manage the relationships with External Base Oil price reporting agencies

Implement optimised strategic sourcing processes to meet the base oil strategy and business objectives

Be responsible for the collation and analysis of supplier data and to use this to optimise use of lubricants assets across base oil, trading, and sourcing

Engage with suppliers communicating BP’s expectations of them and developing improvement programmes

Undertake procurement and IST activity in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority

Review and improve contract coverage and quality with key suppliers.

Contribute to development of base oil strategy, plans and priorities, finding opportunities to leverage value or mitigate market risks

Understand the importance of the category’s evolving position on the procurement chessboard and how this impacts on the strategies implemented

Gain a clear understanding of lubricants base oil strategy using IST capabilities to optimise base oil sourcing

Responsible for challenging the base oil sourcing strategy and developing an improvement plan to create more value from IST capabilities

Track levels of risk and provide management information on risk assessments and feedback via agreed risk reporting mechanism

Profile sourcing group to understand the supply base and analyse and categorise suppliers using appropriate tools

Generate the supplier portfolio by reviewing the potential supply base and establishing a consistent supplier selection process acceptable to all partners

Identify and evaluate potential sourcing strategies; run risk analysis; document sourcing strategies

Ensure all category sourcing arrangements are fully compliant to all corporate social, environmental and financial risk and HSSE, and that requirements such as authority to commit and FSA regulations are fully implemented

Liaise and learn from BIC improvements and by cross referral with other managers to improve the category performance of the team

Assist in developing and promoting standard procurement processes (in collaboration with the Procurement Transformation Manager) and ensure their use within the team

Support engagement with business partners majoring on key IST teams

Ensure provision of timely supply market knowledge to the Business, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences. Understand criticality of supply issues and at times of long or short supply, feed into the LBM process in all regions the intelligence to allow planning decisions

Support provision of timely supply market knowledge to the Business, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences

Work collaboratively with the wider GSC and IST shipping to ensure no Base Oil stock outs at the plants occur

Support supplier management, including ongoing contract management and control, collation of performance data (through coordinating supplier performance data collection and analysis), and plan and complete supplier meetings

Identify, select, and lead key suppliers for continuous improvement through rigorous cost and value analysis.

University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial subject area.

Direct raw material category experience in global businesses. Advanced sourcing methodologies and tools.

Global sourcing category strategy development and implementation, dealing with global and regional supply basis, track record of multi-year business value delivery aligned to business and sourcing strategies. E-optimisation, AT Kearney Chessboard and experience of working within a global procurement matrix organisation desirable.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.