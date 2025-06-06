Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products team.

The Global Procurement Process Excellence Senior Manager is to lead strategic steer to improve functional effectiveness and efficiency through overseeing the automation of core procurement processes, drive standardisation and continuous improvement, and demonstrate the wider bp procurement capabilities to drive delivery of sustainable value.

Key Responsibilities To lead an automated Procurement score card to enable both self-monitoring & performance management.

Create, deploy and implement a supplier performance management framework for Strategic & Core suppliers to improve the structure and output of supplier relationship and performance management engagements across the business.

Take a lead role in the procurement data governance framework and contracts governance practice across the business.

To develop & be responsible for a regular communication framework for the business including Performance Units, GSCLT and the LLT.

Drive development of the PCT reporting to enable understanding of contract leakage & ensure process is in place for communication of results & subsequent actions.

Understand Procurement digital standard process and developments in the wider marketplace / other procurement organisations, applying appropriate elements to Castrol.

Provide market intelligence, supply economics and data led insights to develop category strategies and support contract negotiations and management.

To develop a process & procedure for the use of Procurement pricing data, to ensure that the data is used appropriately by the business, for example in the customer tendering process.

To lead the monthly raw material forecasting process (LBM) and ensure procurement requirements are provided effectively & efficiently.

Guide the Excellence & Insights team to provide various project support and data requests – from variance analysis, spend summaries, data validation, and scenario analysis. This may also include leading or supporting sourcing activities. Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial field.

Procurement and analytical experience in direct category spend in a business with similar scale and complexity.

Track record of managing high performance teams.

Good knowledge of Excel and other Microsoft Office applications.

Experience with SAP.

Ability to design & manipulate complex data sets into management information and reports.

Ability to prioritize workload and meet deadlines.

Good attention to detail.

Strong partner management, communication and engagement skills, strong facilitation skills. Highly knowledgeable in terms of procurement practices particularly, SPM, SRM), Ability to understand partner requirements & translate into meaningful processes & information.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



