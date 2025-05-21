Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products team.

The Global Procurement Process Excellence Specialist is to provide data insights and a report maintenance process for Direct Procurement data while providing the Procurement reporting needs of the PLT and the business, ensuring requirements are constantly monitored & refreshed.

Key Responsibilities Provide & maintain automated data sources for the supplier performance management framework.

Provide data & reporting requirements to enable regular communication to the business including Performance Units, GSCLT and the LLT.

Responsible for preparation of information & reporting for major supplier meetings, including market data, planned & historical pricing etc.

Provide user stories to be used in the development of the Procurement Control Tower.

To implement reporting & process requirements in support of the three lines of defence model for Direct Procurement S2C processes.

Be aware of Procurement digital standard process and understand how they might benefit Castrol.

Highlight areas where focus is required to improve into the procurement data governance framework and contracts governance practice, implementing corrective actions when required.

Provide market intelligence, supply economics and data led insights to develop category strategies and support contract negotiations and management.

To provide & use Procurement pricing data in line with the correct processes to support customer tenders.

To provide through automation data for completion of the Procurement Scorecard.

To assist the Base Oil & Additives team in the production of timely & accurate information for the monthly raw material forecasting process (LBM). Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial field.

Procurement and analytical experience in direct category spends in a business with similar scale and complexity.

Management understanding of MI preparation.

Use of multiple digital tools to extract data including SAP, JDE, AWS, Power BI, Microsoft office etc .

Good knowledge of Excel and other Microsoft Office applications. Experience with SAP. Ability to manipulate complex data sets into management information and reports. Ability to prioritize feature work and meet deadlines. Good attention to detail. Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



