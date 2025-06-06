Global Procurement Specialist – Supplier Management & Risk

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products team. In the Global Operation & Excellence team, you will report to the Procurement Compliance and P2P Manager. You will be accountable to coordinate the supplier risk management program activities and support category team in supplier risk monitoring and track actions proactively through KPI reporting. On top of that, you will be the main central analysis and management information / reporting point, for the Global Lubricants Procurement S2C, SPM & negotiation processes.

Support procurement analytics, including supplier risk assessment, e-sourcing and Risk & Compliance, where required according to evolving external and internal business environment.

Provide Contract Compliance Business MI reports from the appropriate BP global spend data and contracts systems for all Lubricants direct sourcing teams.

Maintain a sustainable quarterly global update and scorecard for Supplier Risk & Contract Compliance purposes including MI for all Lubricants direct sourcing teams.

Develop and maintain the contracts forecasting & reporting from the Ariba contracts repository.

Continually improve CCP spend data, by cleansing, re-mapping and applying new rules in the system where required.

Support the Procurement PLT and broader Team on any ad hoc S2C & CCP data related matters / analytics requirements.

Support provision of timely contractual information to the business, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences. (e.g. contract expiry data)

Bachelors Degree or equivalent experience qualified or equivalent. (finance, supply chain, engineering or similar)

Significant experience in supplier risk management.

Significant experience of complex data manipulation and report-writing, coupled with proven experience of developing suites of reports and metrics from complex data sets.

Well versed in Microsoft office applications.

