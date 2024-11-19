Global S&OP Integration Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Job Purpose

The Global S&OP (Sales & Operations Planning) Integration Manager will be responsible for leading and optimizing the global S&OP process across the organization. This role requires a strategic problem solver with strong leadership skills to drive cross-functional collaboration, ensuring alignment between demand, supply, inventory, and financial goals.

The S&OP Integration Manager will play a key role in integrating and improving S&OP processes across PUs and locations, ensuring that the Castrol’s operations are adaptable, efficient, and aligned with overall business objectives.

Key Accountabilities

S&OP Process Leadership:

Ensure the effective and robust running of the PU and global S&OP processes, ensuring consistent implementation and adherence across all PUs and locations

Develop, implement, and refine S&OP strategies to align with company goals, balancing demand, supply, and financial objectives.

Drive the continuous improvement of S&OP processes, tools, and systems to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Executive Reporting & Communication

Prepare and present regular S&OP updates to GSC LT, highlighting key insights, risks, and strategic recommendations.

Ensure visibility and clear communication of S&OP decisions and their impact across the organization.

Provide thought leadership on global supply chain and S&OP trends, advising on long-term planning and strategy.

Pro active Risk Management & Problem Solving:

Identify potential and emerging E2E supply chain risks and develop contingency plans to mitigate them, presenting options to Decision makers

Lead root cause analysis for any significant deviations in demand, supply, or inventory, driving corrective actions as needed.

Collaborate with PU and global stakeholders to resolve conflicts and ensure timely decision-making.

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

Facilitate collaboration between Sales, Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain, and Operations teams to ensure alignment and integrated planning.

Act as the key point of contact for PU S&OP leads, ensuring flawless communication and coordination across geographies.

Work with Global Planning CoE to automate and build supporting S&OP tools into Kinaxis Rapid Response and other technologies as appropriate

Training & Development:

Mentor and develop regional S&OP teams, promoting best practices and a culture of continuous improvement.

Conduct regular training sessions and workshops to improve S&OP knowledge and capabilities within the organization using digital tools and dashboards extensively.

Stay updated on industry trends and emerging best practices, ensuring the company’s S&OP process remains driven.

Minimum education, experience & capabilities

Proven experience in supply chain management, with at least 5 years in a senior S&OP role, preferably in a global or multi-regional environment

Strong leadership and project management skills, with experience leading cross-functional teams.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a data-driven approach to decision-making.

Proficiency in Kinaxis Rapid Response S&OP process orchestration and sophisticated Excel and data visualisation skills; experience with ERP systems (e.g., SAP, JDE) is desirable.

Outstanding communication and presentation skills, with the ability to influence at all levels of the organization.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, multifaceted environment with a focus on continuous improvement.

Certifications: APICS CSCP, CPIM, or similar certification is helpful.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

