Global Supply Planning Excellence Lead

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Act as the global Process Owner for Supply Planning and Inventory Management, including Raw Material Planning, providing strategic thought leadership, building best practise and providing functional expertise to Supply Planners across all Performance Units (PUs) globally

Hold PUs accountable for achieving leading and lagging indicators for service, stock availability and inefficient stock (SLOBs)

Drive excellence in our Supply Planning processes, systems and people capability to ensure an integrated, standardised and consistent supply planning operating model is in place to help achieve best in class benchmarks in performance, including stock/product availability, service and inventory performance!

Work closely with the Global S&OP Integration Manager, Global Demand Planning Excellence Lead, Global Planning Data Lead to own and deliver a coordinated S&OP and Planning framework to enable improved service, inventory and cost performance, providing the global guardrails for PU Planning teams to operate within.

Work closely with the Global S&OP Integration Manager and Global Demand Planning Lead to drive improvements in the S&OP process related to Supply outlook regarding capacity and material constraints across all of our regions, to intervene to ensure PUs are held accountable for availability, service and inventory target delivery.

Acts as Global Process Owner for all Supply Planning and Inventory processes in the deployment of Castrol’s multi-year Global Planning Transformation (Project Spring) across the PUs, covering process, system and capability transformation.

Key member of the Global Planning Centre of Perfection in promoting adoption and improvement of our new global planning system and ways of working with end users and SMEs.

Drives process perfection in supply and inventory planning, by developing and supporting deployment of outstanding planning processes and policies across all PUs globally

Develops and deploys a roadmap to deliver outstanding benchmarks and year on year performance improvements to deliver, sustain and extend the service and inventory benefits encouraged from Project Spring.

Responsible for owning and deploying a Supply Planning functional capability program to build excellence in Supply Planning proficiency, including mentor of the Supply Planning community globally

Drives standardisation of Supply Planning KPI’s and ensures compliance to these globally, driving actions to deliver business targets through working the PU Planning teams and Finance.

Owns processes to ensure compliance to regulatory and other requirements relating to movement of products between countries according (Inter Unit Supply).

12 - 15 years Experience in Supply Planning in a material business, ideally with extensive knowledge of Inventory Management, Raw Material management

Deep functional expertise and experience in detailed Supply Planning processes & policies

Experience in Advanced Planning Systems (Kinaxis Rapid Response, SAP APO or similar

Track record of leadership and influencing senior business leadership

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (both verbal and written) with the ability to influence and manage conflict with all levels from practitioners to leaders across multiple functions from both Global and PU Planning, Manufacturing, Procurement, Finance, Technology teams.

Experience in building and encouraging talent and proficiency among a community of globally- dispersed network of professionals

Supply Planning, Inventory Management, Raw Material Management, Information Technology for Planning, S&OP – Mastery

S&OP, Transformation & Organizational Change – Skillful

Transformation & Change Management - Skillful

High proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint – Mastery

Familiarity working with different ERPs (SAP, JDE)

Experience implementing or using Kinaxis Rapid Response

Shift: European, with flex to cover occasional mornings with China/ASPAC and later afternoons/evening to cover American morning calls



