Global Sustainability Senior SME

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!
About the Role
This role offers an exciting opportunity within our Supply Chain Product Portfolio Delivery (PPD) team to lead Castrol’s Procurement Sustainability strategy in support of Path360, and more broadly bp’s ambition to net zero. The role holder will lead or be part of projects linked to our Sustainability agenda, including Castrol’s Re-refined Base Oil (RRBO), Additive, 3P and Packaging sustainability roadmaps.
What you will deliver
Lead the coordination and progression of Castrol’s Pathway to Net Zero on behalf of PPD & Procurement, taking the lead in driving the “responsible sourcing” agenda as part of our Path360 strategy, including:
Sole accountability of owning procurement sustainability agenda, providing direct support and taking on the role as “go to” GSC representative
Develop and deploy procurement sustainability roadmap, facilitating progress & tracking KPIs
Aiming to embed sustainability terms and conditions within our standard contract template
Work closely with PUs and global functions to support execution of Castrol Sustainability Plan
Coordinate activities across all categories (RRBO and Circularity strategy, Packaging, Additives, Third Party) to track progress and recognise risks/propose mitigations
Active member of GSC “All in” sustainability strategy core team
Be up to date with external market research and the movements of our competitors, understanding current and future trends that impact our ability to deliver
Represent within relevant sustainability forums throughout Castrol and wider BP
Incorporate agile ways of working in project planning and implementation
Collaborate with partners at all levels of the organisation on data presentation and projects
Develop presentation decks, communications and engagement material needed
Experience and Qualifications
Degree or equivalent experience
Relevant post graduate training eg: CIPS desirable, but not essential
7 years relevant industry experience with at least 5+ years in a procurement team
Project Management awareness and basics
Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written
Comfortable in a cross-functional distributed team
Self-starter and ability to work with ambiguity
Skills & Competencies
A real passion for sustainability and related items
Core Supply Chain proficiencies (Logistics, HSSE, Supply Planning, Manufacturing, Project Management) desirable
Collaborative team leadership
Experience leading cross functional team
Excellent MS office suite and high level of numeracy
Demonstrate core values of bp
You will work with
Reports to - Product Portfolio Delivery (PPD) Director
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
