Global Sustainability Senior SME

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the Role

This role offers an exciting opportunity within our Supply Chain Product Portfolio Delivery (PPD) team to lead Castrol’s Procurement Sustainability strategy in support of Path360, and more broadly bp’s ambition to net zero. The role holder will lead or be part of projects linked to our Sustainability agenda, including Castrol’s Re-refined Base Oil (RRBO), Additive, 3P and Packaging sustainability roadmaps.

What you will deliver

Lead the coordination and progression of Castrol’s Pathway to Net Zero on behalf of PPD & Procurement, taking the lead in driving the “responsible sourcing” agenda as part of our Path360 strategy, including:

Sole accountability of owning procurement sustainability agenda, providing direct support and taking on the role as “go to” GSC representative

Develop and deploy procurement sustainability roadmap, facilitating progress & tracking KPIs

Aiming to embed sustainability terms and conditions within our standard contract template

Work closely with PUs and global functions to support execution of Castrol Sustainability Plan

Coordinate activities across all categories (RRBO and Circularity strategy, Packaging, Additives, Third Party) to track progress and recognise risks/propose mitigations

Active member of GSC “All in” sustainability strategy core team

Be up to date with external market research and the movements of our competitors, understanding current and future trends that impact our ability to deliver

Represent within relevant sustainability forums throughout Castrol and wider BP

Incorporate agile ways of working in project planning and implementation

Collaborate with partners at all levels of the organisation on data presentation and projects

Develop presentation decks, communications and engagement material needed

Experience and Qualifications

Degree or equivalent experience

Relevant post graduate training eg: CIPS desirable, but not essential

7 years relevant industry experience with at least 5+ years in a procurement team

Project Management awareness and basics

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written

Comfortable in a cross-functional distributed team

Self-starter and ability to work with ambiguity

Skills & Competencies

A real passion for sustainability and related items

Core Supply Chain proficiencies (Logistics, HSSE, Supply Planning, Manufacturing, Project Management) desirable

Collaborative team leadership

Experience leading cross functional team

Excellent MS office suite and high level of numeracy

Demonstrate core values of bp

You will work with

Reports to - Product Portfolio Delivery (PPD) Director



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



