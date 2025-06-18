Governance Risk & Compliance Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

You will work with

This is a team leader role in the global risk, measurement and reporting team.

The DGRC organisation fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and trust by promoting good governance, effective risk management, and regulatory compliance. These capabilities help bp balance security with usability, optimize technology investments, and proactively counter cyber threats.

Let me tell you about the role

You will be a key member of the risk, measurement and reporting team and lead a small team of risk and policy specialists. Your role is responsible for delivery and maintenance of digital risk management policies, processes and tooling to enable timely and informed business decision making and drive operational resilience.

What you will deliver

Operate and maintain digital risk management processes, orchestration and tooling

Develop and maintain clear digital security policies and procedures with actionable requirements

Contribute to the security and operational risk governance forums (e.g. Digital Safety & Operational Risk Committee)

Support the Technology function to actively identify and manage risks to reduce the likelihood and impact of a disruptive risk event occurring

Highlight and deliver continuous improvement initiatives, with a focus on how we can use AI and automation to improve effectiveness and efficiency of risk management processes, technology and measurement

Maintain a good awareness of internal and external trends for risk management to drive the ongoing development of services

Manage and motivate a team of Governance, Risk & Compliance specialists fostering a culture of continuous improvement and career progression.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Education

You’ll have a tertiary level education and/or equivalent relevant work experience.

Experience

Significant experience in a similar governance, risk and compliance role for a large scale organisation with demonstrable expertise in risk and policy management

In depth understanding of digital and cyber risks and experience of end to end risk management

Experience building relationships with senior stakeholders and other digital teams and forming effective and collaborative partnerships

Leadership and EQ:

Experience managing small teams with the ability to develop, coach, mentor and inspire others

Create an environment where people listen and can speak openly

Demonstrate strong leadership, uphold bp's code of conduct and values

Able to look beyond own area to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others

Self-aware and able to recognize and manage your impact on others.

Cultural fluency – you operate across cultural boundaries with sensitivity.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



