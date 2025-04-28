Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Group Treasury Operation Static Data Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Be responsible for Master data management in TMS (Treasury Management System).

Be responsible forIFA creation and maintenance based on required bp control framework.

Be responsible for NOSTRO account creation (connection management between banking partners and bp Treasury systems).

Be responsible for Wallstreet third party master data management.

Be responsible for Intercompany mandate owner creation and maintenance.

Relevant project involvement, UAT performance and Group Treasury strategic initiatives support.

Be responsible for in House Cash reconciliation

Be responsible for Business Continuity Plan coordination

Be responsible for Audit request management for the relevant scope of expertise.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly, and year-end close.

Own IT systems connections knowledge.

What You will need to be successful:

Min. 3 years experience in the relevant field: Finance, Cash and Banking, Treasury, Financial accounting or another transferrable field.

Strong business English and another language depended on the supported Region.

Good interpersonal, analytical, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key collaborators.

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across the organization with proven track record.

Experience in continuous improvement tools and proactivity in driving issue resolution with proven track record.

Daily team performance supervision and mentoring

MS Office experience

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.