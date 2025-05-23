Group Treasury Operations Static Data Senior Analyst

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Join our Team and advance your career as a
Group Treasury Operation Static Data Senior Analyst
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Asset and project finance, Banking Relationships, Banking solutions, Cash, debt and liquidity forecasting, Claims Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corporate Finance, Corporate structure and group funding architecture, Credit rating management, Curiosity, Debt Capital Markets, Decision Making, Defined benefit pension schemes fund management, Defined contribution pension schemes investment strategy, Digital Automation, Digital cybersecurity, Digital fluency, Equity Capital Markets, Ethical judgement, Financial framework management, Identification and quantification of insurable risk, Influencing {+ 13 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.