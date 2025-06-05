This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



The HR Advisor (P&C Advisor) provides business-facing consultation and advice to employees and line managers across the business entities across Japan and may facilitate the resolution of everyday queries and mentoring to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving line manager inquiries on policy and informal ER cases.

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations in support of the business objectives

Manage the full recruiting cycle for non-managerial positions using Workday

Provide business-facing consultation and advice to employees and line managers; facilitate the resolution of routine inquiries and offer coaching to enhance engagement, while proactively addressing and resolving employee relations issues

Provide coaching to employees and line managers on policies and recurring HR activities, such as end-to-end goal setting, performance reflections, and pay review process - including communication, tracking, and guidance

Advise line managers on approval requirements and oversee activities requiring approvals according to the company policies

Continuously maintain a broad understanding of business context, issues, people strategy, priorities aligned to entities

Proactively update Work rules, company policies and processes

Support roll-out and participation of training program

Manage temporary staff contracts using the e-staffing system and serve as the point of contact for complaints

Participate in local/global projects as required

Provide support for operational tasks

Support miscellaneous HR tasks on an as-needed basis

*note: This is a managerial role and will not overtime allowances.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant HR generalist experience (experience in payroll, recruitment is a plus), HR operations experience.

Broad and deep expertise across HR technical areas, with ability to provide professional advice

Strong knowledge of HR systems and digital HR processes (experience with Workday will be a plus)

In-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to human resources and employee management

Experience working in a matrixed organization and a solid understanding of relevant labor legislation and regulations

Business-level proficiency in English and Native-level fluency in Japanese (for Japan market) and would need to interact with the wider team in bp regional/ globally.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



