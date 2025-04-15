HR Application Support Advisor

Job summary

As all roles in our global locations require professional-level English, we kindly ask that you submit your resume in English.

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures, and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

People and Culture Operations & Advisory is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised People and Culture Operations & Advisory for bp from several geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. People and Culture Operations & Advisory are the first point of contact for People and Culture related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of this role is to support bp colleagues in navigating people and culture digital applications, resolve technical application issues, support developing insights and knowledge materials that can be used to improve the people and culture digital experience.

The role holder will support BP colleagues in many geographies: Providing 1st and 2nd level support for all people and culture applications and data interfaces via our customer relationship management tool, being responsible troubleshooting and providing solutions to issues. Examples of issues may include: interface errors, login/access Issues, password resets, online course errors etc. Applying technical skills to analyse issues involving several platforms and data integrations Creating, updating, triaging, and/or resolving cases according to our services commitment, demonstrating best practice case management. Engaging with the relevant teams and managing cases through to resolution. Recording, analysing, and managing incidents and complaints with limited supervision and in line with our service commitment and incident management processes, escalating where appropriate. Deliver the best possible experience to colleagues and to encourage development as people professionals. Collaborating with people care teams globally. Maintaining good working relationships with people and culture teams, IT&S, solutions, and external service providers, seeking business context, feedback and sharing the great work that we do

The role holder will also support senior colleagues in projects including but not limited to: Evaluating trends and delivering regular updates to leads Participating in technology release management testing and operationalising changes in the team Creating knowledge resources and maintaining the integrity of our internal knowledge base

Identifying and providing input and ideas to continuous improvement initiatives to improve the service we deliver and the experience of our team, (e.g., quality assurance, policy and process, training, release management.)

Required Qualifications:

Minimum of 1-2 years customer service / system management experience preferably working with Workday system.

Bachelor’s Degree.

Must be proficient in English and Portuguese.

Availability to work US Central Time business hours is preferred.

Experience in HR shared services or technical support environment is preferred.

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of People and Culture processes

Foundational knowledge of Workday and Salesforce or other HR systems

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.

Skills (cross referenced to Capability Framework)

Technical Capability

Digital application troubleshooting experience

Experience working with customer relationship management tools to communicate resolution and manage incidents

Exposure to HR processes and systems or equivalent

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

Risk Management – Identifying and mitigating risks associated with working across multiple systems with collaborators across many locations.

Digital Fluency – able to use and explore available tools and technology in resolving issues

Business Capability

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will add value

Business insight & customer focus – keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy.

Effective communication - able to transfer technical information from product and solution owners to colleagues effectively

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – Proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of collaborators.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience, and openness to new experiences.

Behavioural

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will contribute to the business and enhance ways of working.

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and can communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Business insight & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between own activity and bp business drivers. Aware that P&C is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure P&C solutions lead to enhanced business effectiveness and results.

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time.

Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic.

Acts with integrity; living and breathing the bp values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage, and One Team in every interaction.

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleagues on daily tasks and workload peaks.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

