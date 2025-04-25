HR Employee Advisory Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

As all roles in our global locations require professional-level English, we kindly ask that you submit your resume in English.

People, Culture & Communications (PC&C):

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Role Synopsis:

The Employee Advisory Manager is responsible for leading the Employee Advisory team, driving its performance, and seeking continuous improvement opportunities. This role involves managing relationships across People & Culture, overseeing knowledge management, and supporting global and local system and process implementations. The role holder ensures the team resolves employee queries effectively and delivers the best employee experience.

Role Purpose:

To lead the Employee Advisory team, driving performance and continuous improvement. The team resolves employee queries and aims to deliver the best employee experience. The role also involves managing relationships across P&C, overseeing knowledge management, and supporting system and process implementations.

Role Accountabilities:

Full team management responsibilities, including resource planning and implementation for supporting the annual P&C cycle and agenda.

Manage on-the-ground delivery, respond to service demands, and conduct quality assurance activities.

Manage team performance to ensure service delivery as per performance targets.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies, and embed a continuous improvement culture.

Ensure team compliance with policies and procedures, raising risks/issues as needed.

Ensure queries on policy/procedures are answered accurately and within agreed timeframes.

Manage issues in a timely manner and provide Root Cause Analysis (RCA).

Lead, plan, and organize individual projects impacting Employee Advisory for India and the UK.

Contribute to Operations & Advisory business continuity activities.

Represent the regions to internal and external partners.

-Build and maintain strong working relationships within Operations and Advisory and the business.

Support the O&A Leadership Team with annual planning.

Essential Education and Experience Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Min 5 years exp in managing large teams with at least 2 years’ experience working at a manager level.

Minimum of 10 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework.

Proficient in English

Availability to work a rotational shift in US Central Time business hours.

Technical:

HR generalist/practitioner/HRBP or related/equivalent experience, strong knowledge of people and culture processes

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in complex case management

Advanced capability in active listening and communication

Uses digital tools to improve personal, team and business productivity and ways of working

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights and inform business decisions

Risk Management – able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk.

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using Microsoft 365

Proficient in using HR management systems e.g., Workday

Behavioral:

Business Capability

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions which will contribute to bp and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and people and culture partners. Uses partnering, consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust.

Business sense – keeps up to date with internal and external context, understands the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy and drivers, and considers the commercial implications of P&C decisions and actions.

Customer focus – Puts colleagues needs at the heart of decision making. Ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Experienced in managing large teams (~30+ FTEs) supporting global clients.

Proven track record of delivering continuous improvement initiatives

Leading/coaching a team of professionals to deliver business objectives.

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviors.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of partners.

Inspires those around them, positively influences and gains commitment.

Enables others to produce their best work, supporting ongoing growth and development.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Cultural fluency - Demonstrates an ability to work / lead effectively across cultural boundaries

Ability to stimulate change in the organization

Thrives in a dynamic fast-paced environment

Skills:

Strong global partner management skills

Proven people leadership skills in managing team leads and analyst level.

Effective project management and communication skills

Proficiency in using MS Office/Office365 applications

Proficiency in using CRM tool

Proficiency in using Service enabling technologies

Excellence communication (verbal & written)

From Cap framework:

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial acumen

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Teamwork

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!

BEWARE – RECRUITMENT FRAUD:



It has come to our attention that there are a number of fraudulent emails from people pretending to work for bp. Please be advised that we do not require any forms of payment or course by applicants to be considered for open po



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.