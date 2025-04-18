HR Employee Senior Advisor

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

People, Culture & Communications (PC&C):

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Role Synopsis:

The Senior Employee Advisor is responsible for helping colleagues resolve the most complex people queries. This role involves coaching other people care advisors, managing relationships with people and culture colleagues, and leading continuous improvement activities. The role requires thorough investigation and management of complex, sensitive, and often exceptional queries, complaints, and incidents, applying employment law and policy as context and using judgment and empathy to reach resolution.

Role Purpose:

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Global Capability Hubs and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR-related matters; the team are policy, process, and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of this role is to help our colleagues resolve the most complex people queries. The role holder will also be responsible for coaching other people care advisors, managing relationships with people and culture colleagues, and leading continuous improvement activities.

Role Accountabilities:

Thoroughly investigate and manage complex, sensitive, and often exceptional queries, complaints, and incidents, applying employment law and policy as context and using judgment and empathy to reach resolution.

Support the team by participating in live channel interactions.

Adopt best practice case management through our customer relationship tools.

Coach people care advisors to deliver the best possible experience to colleagues and to encourage development as people professionals.

Collaborate with colleagues in partnering or centres of expertise to manage queries, complaints, and incidents as well as seeking business context, feedback, and sharing the great work that we do.

Identify insights and trends to improve our knowledge base, team performance, training, and processes. Apply Continuous Improvement to enhance procedures and ways of working locally and globally.

Represent the Employee Advisory team to internal stakeholders within PC&C.

Create knowledge resources and maintain internal knowledge base integrity.

Identify and lead continuous improvement initiatives to improve the service we deliver and the experience of our team (e.g., quality assurance, policy, and process release management).

Role Reporting Relationships:

4 direct reports

0 indirect reports



Essential Education & Experience:

University degree or equivalent experience required.

Experience (including number of years): 1 year of coaching others and 2-5 years in a shared services environment is preferred

HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

Proficient in English and Spanish

Skills:

Strong customer service skills.

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across the full spectrum of Office programs and analytical support tools.

Navigate a tiered support model.

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions.

Excellent personal organizational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time.

Technical

Proven ability to navigate a tiered support model

Numeracy & analytical thinking

Proven experience in managing large-scale or complex projects/programs.

Behavioral

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will add value

Natural curiosity and interest in the evolving talent needs of the future.

Data-driven and able to underpin recommendations with sound logic.

Ability to connect, integrate, and influence across stakeholder groups to drive impact for the business.

Agile, and able to respond to the emerging needs of the business

Extensive experience in a matrix organization.

Team management.

Desired Experience:

Robust capability in project management, with underpinning ability to effectively prioritize conflicting demands.

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

