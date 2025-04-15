Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

As all roles in our global locations require professional-level English, we kindly ask that you submit your resume in English.

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The HR Operations Specialist is responsible for processing data changes through different parts of the employee lifecycle using Workday and Salesforce. The role involves providing information and guidance to bp employees and PC&C on employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday solution. The role requires strong customer service skills, digital fluency, and the ability to navigate a tiered support model. The purpose of this role is to ensure legal, fiscal, and regulatory requirements are met while contributing to continuous improvement activities.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally from a number of business & technology centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy process and digital guides dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The purpose of the Core People Services Specialist role is to process data changes through different parts of the employee lifecycle using Workday and Salesforce also provide information and guidance to BP employees and PC&C on employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday solution.

Key Accountabilities:

Have an advanced understanding of internal processes including line of business specific processes & procedures.

Perform transactions and handle associated tasks for employee personal and job-related data service requests including HR for HR requests.

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained in Workday when performing high impact transactions following processes & procedures i.e. supervisory organization unit changes multiple reporting line changes job changes Work schedule changes transaction corrections rescinds

Develop and implement plans for seamless execution of larger scale ad hoc projects (10-20) that require Operations and Advisory processes to be carried out in mass

Be solution focused work closely with other Operations teams wider Operations & Advisory & Solutions teams to contribute to client and/or enhance relationships ways of working

Be an ambassador for change encouraging agile ways of working & improvements to day to day activities subject matter expert areas.

Deliver record document image management services according to agreed performance targets statutory legal fiscal or regulatory obligations

Ensure adherence to process maps standard data input forms.

Assist in coordination of acceptance testing for O&A technology changes

Undertake other work in support of service area O&A as required.

Education Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree.

Skills:

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems computer skills experience across full spectrum of Office programmes analytical support tools

Proven ability to skillfully navigate tiered support model

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to generate quickly effectively analyze range of data to provide accurate timely information to inform business decisions

Excellent personal organizational skills – good balance of being proactive reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities complete tasks on time.

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Collaborator management

Continuous improvement

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer centric thinking.



Experience and Job Requirements:

1 to 3 years of relevant experience.

Must be proficient in English and Portuguese.

Proficient in Spanish is desirable.

Technical:

Advanced knowledge of CRM systems

Advanced knowledge of Reporting & Analytics

Advanced knowledge of HR Systems such as Workday

Demonstrated ability to administer HR systems processes efficiently effectively

Able to provide level of support to employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space knows when to escalate any concerns.

Behavioral:

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions that make improvements to processes which will add value to business enhance ways of working

Relationship management – Ability to build maintain relationships with customers. Is building applying skills in active listening can communicate effectively (written verbal)

Business insight & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal external context seeks understand relationship between their activity local business drivers. Aware that HR is enabler of business seeks ensure HR solutions lead enhanced business

Is continually enhancing self-awareness actively seeks input from others on impact effectiveness

Applies judgment common sense - able use insight good judgement informs actions taken ensure solutions are pragmatic

Works well independently as member of team proactively providing support colleagues.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

BEWARE – RECRUITMENT FRAUD

It has come to our attention that there are a number of fraudulent emails from people pretending to work for bp. Please be advised that we do not require any forms of payment or course by applicants to be considered for open positions.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.