At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
The HR Operations Specialist is responsible for processing data changes through different parts of the employee lifecycle using Workday and Salesforce. The role involves providing information and guidance to bp employees and PC&C on employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday solution. The role requires strong customer service skills, digital fluency, and the ability to navigate a tiered support model. The purpose of this role is to ensure legal, fiscal, and regulatory requirements are met while contributing to continuous improvement activities.
Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally from a number of business & technology centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy process and digital guides dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The purpose of the Core People Services Specialist role is to process data changes through different parts of the employee lifecycle using Workday and Salesforce also provide information and guidance to BP employees and PC&C on employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday solution.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
