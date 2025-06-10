Site traffic information and cookies

HSE Manager

  • Location Australia - Docklands
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ094063
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

HSSE Group


Job Description:

bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

About the role

As the HSE Manager you will lead a team that is partnering and engaging with stakeholders from across the ANZ mobility, convenience & midstream businesses to sustain safe and reliable operations.

Key Accountabilities

  • Lead a team of HSE specialists for matters related to
  • Control of work
  • Contractor management (maintenance construction and logistics)
  • Logistics safety
  • Process safety
  • Partner with the business to provide coaching, support and advise in operational activity
  • Provide oversight of bp’s internal safety and operational risk governance process
  • Represent HSE on business leadership teams
  • Support ‘Safe Load Pass JV’ and ensure associated systems are fit for purpose
  • Advise as SME on Non-Operated Joint Venture risk assessment and management

Essential Skills and Experience

  • Tertiary qualification within a technical field (e.g. engineering/science)
  • Proven experience working within a large organisation with significant HSE risk profile
  • Sound knowledge of relevant workplace legislation and regulations
  • Prior experience leading a technical team (direct reports or contractors and suppliers)
  • Deep working knowledge of risk assessment, process safety, incident investigations and reporting requirements

What’s in it for you?

  • Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • Share options, and fuel discounts
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand based on the role location.


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

