Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

About the role

As the HSE Manager you will lead a team that is partnering and engaging with stakeholders from across the ANZ mobility, convenience & midstream businesses to sustain safe and reliable operations.

Key Accountabilities

Lead a team of HSE specialists for matters related to

Control of work

Contractor management (maintenance construction and logistics)

Logistics safety

Process safety

Partner with the business to provide coaching, support and advise in operational activity

Provide oversight of bp’s internal safety and operational risk governance process

Represent HSE on business leadership teams

Support ‘Safe Load Pass JV’ and ensure associated systems are fit for purpose

Advise as SME on Non-Operated Joint Venture risk assessment and management

Essential Skills and Experience

Tertiary qualification within a technical field (e.g. engineering/science)

Proven experience working within a large organisation with significant HSE risk profile

Sound knowledge of relevant workplace legislation and regulations

Prior experience leading a technical team (direct reports or contractors and suppliers)

Deep working knowledge of risk assessment, process safety, incident investigations and reporting requirements

What’s in it for you?

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

Share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand based on the role location.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



