HSE Performance Systems Advisor

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



About bp

Let me tell you about the role

The Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Systems & Tools Advisor is responsible for prioritizing, crafting, and delivering requirements for the continuous improvement of HSE digital systems. This role will act as a technical advisor for bp’s global HSE incident recording and reporting tool.

This role requires close collaboration with Digital teams and business HSE collaborators to ensure successful end-to-end delivery, including communication of changes and training.

A comprehensive understanding of HSE principles and operational HSE reporting experience is crucial to provide valuable input into the digital tools and to ensure that all activities align with health, safety, and environmental processes.

What you will deliver

Digital product design, development and implementation

Support digital product development with a focus on HSE requirements.

Maintain and update process maps or workflows related to HSE processes.

Provide expert input to prioritize HSE business needs, ensuring business value and understanding associated risks.

Collaborate with the technical team to agree on delivery options and identify dependencies.

Validate and test system fixes and enhancements to ensure compliance with HSE standards before release.

Provide ad hoc project support, including divestment activities and UX/UI work with Design teams

Project team coordination and collaboration

Lead or participate in various meetings (e.g., technical stand-ups, sprint review & planning meetings) to provide input and prioritization of technical requirements, with a focus on HSE.

Stakeholder management and communication

Complete change impact assessments and manage the delivery of all organizational change-related work associated with requirement delivery.

Manage the collaborate with HSE collaborator teams, ensuring proposed changes are reviewed with relevant collaborators and representing the business context during the design, testing and delivery phases.

Provide requirement progress updates and relevant change management information via Community of Practice calls and demos and lead these calls as required.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree or other relevant qualification in Occupational Health and Safety (e.g. NEBOSH)

Degree or other relevant qualification in Systems Engineering, or other relevant fields

Preferred education/certifications:

SAP S4 HANA, ServiceNow, PowerBI, and Agile or Scrum Training

Minimum years of relevant experience: 8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Demonstrable HSE field / front-line experience including incident management recording and reporting, risk management, environmental compliance, and audit management in the oil and gas sector

Familiarity with best practices and industry standards within the Oil & Gas industry in areas such as Incident Management and reporting, Risk Management, Environmental Compliance, and Audit Management.

Knowledge of requirements and best practice associated with recording, reporting, and learning from HSSE events.

Ability to translate technical terminology into familiar language for everyday users.

Fundamental understanding of HSE metrics and data (e.g., RIF rates, vehicle accidents, and process safety events) to ensure all activities align with health, safety, and environmental standards.

Knowledge of OSHA standards is essential for supporting group reporting.

Digital skills

Experience in Environmental Health & Safety domain and associated IT applications.

Extensive experience in refining business requirements and deploying them on IT solutions.

Proficiency in SAP applications, Business Objects, ServiceNow, PowerBI, SharePoint, O365, Excel, Microsoft Project, and Microsoft Visio.

Experience working in an agile/DevOps environment.

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and negotiation skills.

Excellent communication skills in both technical and business environments.



You will work with

Digital Teams

HSE Business Stakeholders

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



