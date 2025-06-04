HSE Senior Advisor, Digital Integration - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



About bp:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

The HSE Digital Integration advisor is responsible partnering with Technology to develop and implement digital and data strategies within the HSE&C subject area. This role involves aligning and integrating HSE systems and tools to streamline workflows and enhance functionality, particularly in supporting S&O risk management. The HSE Digital Integration advisor will collaborate with various teams to ensure effective deployment and continuous improvement of digital systems, own the HSE Digital Innovators community of practice, and develop a culture of innovation and knowledge sharing across the organization.

Lead Digital and Data Strategies for HSE

Strategy Development : Supervise the development and implementation of the HSE digital and data strategy in partnership with the Digital Technology team, ensuring alignment with S&O risk management focus areas. Maintain oversight of the strategy’s effectiveness and represent HSE in the P&O Digital Program.

System Alignment and Integration : Ensure HSE systems and tools are aligned and integrated to streamline workflows, enhance functionality, and deliver maximum value, particularly in supporting S&O risk management and eliminating inefficiencies.

Initiative Prioritization : Collaborate with the P&O digital team to manage the triage and assessment process for HSE digital initiatives, prioritizing those that improve business benefits and reducing bspecificsolutions by facilitating the alignment of common digital solutions.

Digital Innovators Community : Lead the HSE Digital Innovators community of practice, acting as a forum for sharing skills, knowledge, and aligning digital solutions across the business to promote organizational cohesion.

Continuous Improvement : Continuously supervise HSE digital systems, seeking opportunities for streamlining processes, reducing risks, and enhancing overall performance.

Collaboration: Work closely with the Digital Technology, Business Leads and Change Management teams to coordinate deployment impacts and with other digital and data leaders outside HSE to improve the potential of digital systems and data.

Business Lead for the Delivery of the HSE Toolkit

HSE Toolkit : Design, innovate, and deliver the HSE Toolkit (HSE TK) in line with its value proposition, aiming to increase the effectiveness of front-line HSE roles and provide actionable insights that improve safety performance.

Partnership with Digital Technology : Collaborate with Digital Technology teams to deliver a sustainable HSE data foundation that meets the needs of the HSE community and front-line business leaders.

OMS Integration: Ensure the integration of OMS live dashboards into the HSE Toolkit for enhanced performance visibility.

Support HSE Performance Improvement and Risk Management

Collaboration with HSE Teams : Work closely with the HSE Teams on insights to convert operational weak signals into actionable problem statements, ensuring digital and data solutions address business needs while aligning with the broader HSE and ERP strategy.

Data-Driven Decision-Making and Advanced Analytics : Apply digital technologies and advanced analytics, to extract actionable insights from HSE data, enabling real-time access to information, identifying trends that enhance HSE performance, ensure OMS compliance, and support the organization's goal of achieving zero harm to people and the environment.

AI and Technology Integration : Lead the prioritization of AI initiatives for HSE and the integration of emerging technologies, focusing on driving operational improvements and simplifying risk management processes.

Industry and Organizational Engagement for Technology Advancement: Actively engage with industry organizations, digital forums, and internal BP networks to stay ahead of emerging technologies, share standard methodologies, and drive continuous improvement. Strengthen partnerships to leverage insights, accelerate HSE objectives, and adopt innovative solutions that enhance both our digital strategy and operational performance.

5+ years of operational and HSE activity –

3+ years Experience in digital tools and data

Experience using HSE recording and reporting tools and systems

Extremely strong communication and influencing skills

The ability to take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision

The courage to challenge existing processes and procedures for improvement

Experience in leading diverse groups of collaborators

Experience in agile techniques

Project management experience

Experience in change management

Experience in digital development and deployment projects

Knowledge of OMS and HSE insights, HSE leading and lagging indicators

Leading digital communities of practice

Partnering with technology

High levels of abstract and problem solving;

Digital Tools and Data Experience: Proficiency in using digital tools and data, with 3+ years proven experience in this area Communication and Influencing Skills: Extremely strong communication and influencing skills to effectively collaborate with various teams and partners Problem-Solving and Initiative: The ability to take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision, along with the courage to challenge existing processes for improvement Project and Change Management: Experience in project management and change management to be responsible for the implementation and continuous improvement of digital systems Leadership and Collaboration: Experience in leading diverse groups of collaborators and partnering with technology teams to drive digital innovation and integration.

Working Hours - UK/US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.