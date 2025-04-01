Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Background:

India Gas Solutions (IGS) is an incorporated joint venture with bp (50%) and Reliance (RIL, 50%) as the shareholders, passionate about sourcing and marketing of natural gas in India. It seeks to build a material gas marketing business, acting as an aggregator for demand with a combination of LNG and domestic gas supplies, as the gas market deregulates.

IGS is venturing into the LNG for trucking business. This involves importing LNG at terminals, unloading and transporting it to retail outlets across India using cryogenic tankers. The retail outlets will be constructed and operated by Jio bp (51% RIL: 49% bp). The storage of LNG until it is dispensed into trucks also falls under IGS's purview.

HSE&C Manager Key Responsibilities:

Transportation:

Transportation of Hazardous Goods (LNG):

Collaborate with LNG tanker contractors to ensure vehicles align with mandated statutory requirements and are amended whenever vital and follow bp standard processes as per OMS 3.7 (GDP 3.7-0003)/IOGP 365 risk as per identified bow tie for risk management.

Setting up of system for the qualification of transport contractors, including an inventory of vehicles and drivers, to ensure compliance with transportation standards.

Coordinate the setup process and onboarding of an agency to supervise driving behaviour according to defined performance standards. Analyse data and draw inferences for feedback and continuous improvement.

Responsible for HSE&C Risk Management according to bp OMS 3.1 standard methodologies. Tasks include setting up bow ties for critical risks, barrier families, performance standards, and identifying local barrier owners. Additionally, responsible for driving the process of risk review, strengthening barriers, and crafting action plans for improvement based on risk category endorsement.

Enable transporters to conduct Journey Risk Management by incorporating ADAS digital technology for real-time alerts during transportation. Ensure key controls are supervised, and an effective emergency management system is in place.

Set in place process for transporter, driver communication, consultation, engagement and system for reward and recognition. Performance contractor and drivers need to be put in place.

System for reporting of Incidents, investigation and takeaways. Set Performance dashboard including leading and lagging Indicators and update management on it through periodic performance reviews.

Networking and update on development in technologies related to t including statutory updates if any and evaluate requirements that can be coordinated/impact on organization.

Employee Transportation (Ground):

Implement Ground Transportation Policy GDP 3.7-0003 and India Driving Policy

Ensure statutory compliance with Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMV) for vehicles used in transportation.

Safety at LNG Terminal & Retail Outlet:

The HSE&C Manager is responsible for ensuring that contractors, operators, or agencies involved in unloading, storage at the terminal, and loading into transport tankers align with safety standards (that will be extracted from bp, IOGP 365 as well as applicable industrial standard and statutory requirements). HSE&C Manager will be responsible for assurance of Jio BP, and its contractors implement to during installation, operation, and maintenance of storage and dispensing systems outlet.

Furthermore, the HSEC Manager is also responsible for

Coordinate with Jio-bp for project management of LNG System at Retail Outlet. It involves evaluating HSE&C requirements at various stages of project. Will ensure integration of and barriers identified risk management.

Coordinate and influence incorporating the standard methodologies processes contractor safety management both at Project as well as Operational stage. It might include screening, onboarding, compliance monitoring, engagement and periodic evaluation of contractor.

Risk Management: In coordination identify key risks, bow ties and management process for risk review, barrier improvement plan and endorsement. Use data to update management about key risks and exposure management program in place as part of influencing plan.

Coordinate to identify vital among contractors/Jio-bp staff at project stage as well as at operating stage and support delivery of trainings. Give assurance to IGS Management on capability as well as process in place to have right culture in place.

Coordination with Jio-bp ensure vital Safety Management System in place which may include organization structure & capability, risk management, self-verification process, Incident reporting & learning, emergency management etc.

Working with Jio-bp team on health and sustainability agendas to reduce overall carbon emissions continual improvements

Key Skills:

Risk Assessment: Ability to identify, evaluate, and mitigate safety risks associated with LNG transportation and storage.

Risk Assessment: Ability to identify, evaluate, and mitigate safety risks associated with LNG transportation and storage.

Incident Investigation: Proficiency in investigating incidents, near misses, and non-conformances to ensure continuous improvement.

OSHA Compliance: Knowledge of OSHA standards and regulations to ensure workplace safety.

NEBOSH Certification: Certification in NEBOSH (National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health) is helpful.

ISO 14001 & ISO 45001: Familiarity with ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety) standards.

Emergency Response: Expertise in crafting and implementing emergency response plans.

Communication: Excellent interpersonal skills to efficiently collaborate close network with contractors, operators, and other customers

Joint-Venture Experience: Prior experience of working within a Joint venture environment is desirable. Collaboration with diverse teams both internal & external with good interpersonal skills.

Educational Background:

Bachelor’s degree in environmental science, OHS Engineering, or a related field is required

Master's degree in a relevant field is preferred but not mandatory

Professional Certifications: Certifications such as NEBOSH, OSHA, or equivalent are highly desirable

Prior Work Experience:

Industry Experience: A proven ability 15 years experience in Health, Safety, Environment, and Carbon (HSEC) roles, preferably within the oil and gas industry.

Hazchem & Natural Gas Experience: Proven experience in handling HSEC aspects, hazardous chemicals' transportation.

Proven experience in handling HSEC aspects, hazardous chemicals' transportation. Regulatory Compliance: Experience in ensuring safety in design and compliance with Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) requirements, conducting safety audits, and submitting compliance reports.



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



