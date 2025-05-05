HSE&C Site Advisor - Offshore

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The HSE&C (Health, Safety, Environment, and Compliance) Advisor will collaborate with various teams, including Onshore Advisors, contractors, and regulatory personnel, to manage HSE&C risks and ensure compliance with regulations. This role is responsible for delivering documentation and supporting daily operations to meet project HSE&C needs. The Advisor will coordinate and oversee HSE&C activities, ensuring conformance with the Operating Management System (OMS) and conducting self-verification assessments to maintain high safety standards.



Key Accountabilities:

Collaborate Onshore Advisor, Onshore HSE&C, contractor HSE, Regulatory Advisor, Ops, Engineering, as appropriate to manage HSE&C risks and deliver documentation as required.

To engage, undersand and meet project HSE&C needs and provide expertise for supporting day to day operations.

Coordinates the delivery of HSE&C related activities and deliverables in support of Operating Management System (OMS) conformance and HSE&C regulatory compliance, and administers self-verification assessments to ensure adherence.

Issues and maintains HS&E procedures and guidance, and organizes team efforts to assist in developing and implementing programs, initiatives and tools to continually improve HSE&C performance.

Works with operations teams to implement bp practices and procedures to systematically identify hazards and manage the risks.

Coordinates and participates in incident investigations and reporting as directed, assisting with the development of corrective actions to reduce likelihood of recurrence.

Act as a bp HSE&C representative on installation to advise, support and help with self-verification and oversight.

Verify contractor conformance with HSE plan on site. Support development of, participate in, and conduct periodic reviews of risk assessments to assure that all HSE hazards are identified and adequately addressed.

Support verification to assure that contractor personnel are appropriately trained to conduct their work safely in accordance with approved procedures.

Verify that emergency response organization is in place, personnel are trained and exercises are conducted at defined intervals.

Participate in incident investigations to identify causal factor and recommendations are developed to prevent similar incident recurrence.

Job Requirements:

Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent work experience and NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety or equivalent experience

Minimum 5-10 years of relevant experience.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.