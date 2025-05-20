Head of Intercompany Accounting

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Overview:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. In India, we operate bp’s FBT, which is a coordinated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big, sophisticated challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Job Purpose:

FBT is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets. FBT seeks to deliver on this commitment by applying global capabilities in digital, technology, process and domain expertise to transform business processes, in pursuit of crafting better business outcomes. To achieve this requires focus on five core areas:

Transform services: Using automation and process knowledge to deliver innovative efficiency whilst using data, analytics and its product services portfolio to support business led growth.

Digital innovator: Building digital capabilities and harnessing it together with data, analytics and insights to rethink how FBT can support bp businesses in a more competitive way.

End customer focused: linking services to customer experiences and seeking to have FBT led products as a positive dynamic and influence on customer loyalty and growth.

Investing in people: crafting dynamic and balanced organization capabilities fit for the needs of our people, our business and our customers, current and future.

Delivering increased value: FBT working with partners to deliver driven commercial performance on both products and services it delivers as well as supporting execution of bp’s reinvent strategy.

The core of FBT’s operating model and value proposition is our outstanding position enabled by process scale and capability to drive end to end process transformation as well as supporting re-inventing bp.

FBT is organized in a global functional model consisting of Finance, Customer, Procurement, Global Solutions and HR services with a further scope to expand. The intent of this structure is to ensure a highly efficient operating model fully integrated with our partners, streamlined ways of working and decision making, as well as ensuring that transformation is delivered at pace, safely.

Role: Head of Intercompany Accounting

Head of Intercompany Accounting is a key senior global leadership role both within FBT Finance and FBT globally. The role plays an important part in both service delivery as well as integration with various group wide functions including Group Tax/Recharges on the transformation agenda. The successful candidate will need to ensure strong working relationships and integration with partners and other FBT centers given the scale and complexity of business transactions which are material in terms of risk and cashflow impact.

Key Accountabilities:

Leadership

Make a broad, sustained leadership contribution to the successful delivery of bp strategy.

Act as a leader within functional and global leadership in FBT, promoting effective ways of working while role modelling bp’s value and behaviours through visible deeds and actions.

Accountable to drive diversity and inclusion at all levels of the organisation as well as ensure fairness and visibility in ways of working.

Accountable for the global [FBT Finance] end-to-end process transformation roadmaps and the digital and automation agenda together with Global Solutions and IT&S.

Accountable to lead and control services in respect of compliance to regulatory and BP policies at local, regional and global levels.

Accountable for all aspects of organisation capability and management within FBT Finance as part of FBT Finance LT. This includes reward, career development, employee engagement, recruitment strategy and collective ownership of pulse results for FBT Finance.

Responsible for building and sustaining functional and business specific relationships under the FBT Collaborator management framework.

Work towards operational excellence in the delivery of global [FBT Finance] services with robust governance processes, pro-active risk management and an embedded CI culture.

Make a broad, sustained leadership contribution to the strategic direction and operational delivery of FBT Finance services aligned to the functional model and FBT as a whole.

Create/nurture an environment where accounting/business related issues and risks can be easily raised.

Commercial

Optimise cost to serve FBT Finance activities including optimisation of delivery footprints, consolidation of services in low-cost locations, automation of transactional accounting and supporting digitisation of finance services where possible.

Management of commercial cost of operations for intercompany services globally.

Collaborate with Group Tax to transform the ETL process, supporting direct tax operations, significantly reducing both operational and commercial risks. This includes leading to the deployment of new tools and platforms to enhance compliance-related processes.

Accountable for YoY delivery of agreed FTE productivity performance for FBT Finance globally as well as within this portfolio of services.

Identify and drive commercial value for businesses by optimising business processes that facilitate cash delivery, working capital management and enhanced customer retention.

Technical

Accountable to drive process level transformation which digitise transactional activities, improves overall control and supports a more detailed experience for business partners and global project teams.

Act as Product Owner for our IC platform and solution.

Ownership of real time monitoring of IC services with the goal of driving best in class efficiency and user experience while utilising analytics to optimise commercial outcomes for bp (cost and tax efficiency).

Driving compliance to group defined policies and practices for intercompany activities – inter and intra Responsible to drive standard processes including digital solutions globally into other FBT centres Organisationally, this role will be responsible directly for all intercompany services delivered from India, Europe and MoW.

Ensure policies are aligned with (per GRM) and consultations completed where required and ensure.

that the GRM is properly applied in entities within the remit of this role.

Implement new applicable accounting standards and group policies as it pertains to transfer pricing, recharges, cross charging etc.

Ensure we have robust and tested process level BCP in place for critical services.

Drive and supervise a range of projects from inception to implementation.

Responsible for functional ways of working designed to align with group risk framework, BCP, E&C policy and HSSE policy.

Key Challenges:

Maintaining and strengthening controls including definition of new controls in a highly digitised future landscape enabling by our IC platform.

Accelerate process standardization, efficiency and value creation.

Influencing Group Finance and Group Tax strategy across multiple internal collaborators and jurisdictions to further improve IC services.

Ensuring 100% compliance with local legislative requirements on all BP’s reporting under FBT accountability where E2E process involves other non-FBT parties as dependency.

Implementation and delivery of strategic and planned transformation where cross-function funding is required.

Qualification, Experience and Competencies:

Qualified Accountant or Tax Advisor/ Degree in Accounting or Finance/Bachelor of Laws Degree, plus CPA or JD/LLM with 18+years of experience.

Global experience in high end compliance services to include but not limited to Taxation, Transfer Pricing, Recharging and control services.

Deep experience of sophisticated business trading and global transactions would also be effective in this role.

Oil industry or relevant equivalent experience, preferably mid-career business experience.

The post holder would require experience across different finance subject areas preferably in various business sectors. (e.g. Finance, Operations, Manufacturing, Retail or Customer Services).

Strong leadership and people management skills – must be a respected player amongst peers, partners and external parties. Proven track record to efficiently lead a diverse global organisation and drive as a team, create standards, set clear objectives and demonstrate empowerment.

Strong evidence of performance delivery in addition to well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication, networking skills and a confirmed understanding of project management.

Critical Thinking – Capacity for lateral thinking and “broad picture” approach to problem solving.

Ability to think and act as a service with “customers” assisted by a business understanding and experience.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in Leading Change –

Clear vision of role and activities.

Demonstrates competence in leading multi-disciplinary teams during period of major change.

Making decisions that impact not only immediate business issues but also recognising long term strategic requirements.

Risk Assessment –

Proven track record in assessing business risks and formulating appropriate internal controls that minimize risk.

Join our FBT Team and advance your career as a Head of Intercompany Accounting!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



