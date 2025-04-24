Health Hub Lead Indonesia

Entity:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Working closely with all business leads in the Region and Hub ensuring that health business objectives are achieved.

Lead the delivery of Health Strategy, integrating local business health needs with health priorities set at the global level.

Support the business to achieve Aim 15 and comply with the health components of the Operating Management Systems- 3.4 & 4.6. Maintain effective verification programs to confirm conformance with OMS elements.

Provide leadership, and subject matter expertise in the areas of OH, IH, and PH, to the businesses in the Hub.

Manage third party arrangements to supplement the health resources required to deliver the health priorities.

Maintain healthy relationships with key internal stakeholders including business and functional leaders to better understand ongoing business needs and priorities to deliver.

Foster good relationships with local government departments including public health, external bodies, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Develop and implement a local risk-based health plan, supported by relevant systems, procedures, and services in partnership with various stakeholders.

Serve as an advocate for Health and its value to the business by raising the profile of Health Risks – adopting and sharing best practices, common processes, and tools and promoting wellbeing programmes.

Upholds the ethical framework governing occupational health practice including medical confidentiality, maintenance of health and medical records and protection of health data.

Provide occupational health and hygiene support for emergency response, incident management and the business support team