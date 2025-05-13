Helpdesk Senior Team Lead with German

Job summary

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

Helpdesk Senior Team Lead

In this role You will:

Take ownership on professional guidance, technical development and mentoring to the Level 1 Hungary Teams, including taking the lead in organizing training / refresher learning sessions to new joiners and Level 1 helpdesk teams

Proactively deepen collaboration among myProcurement Level 1 teams with Level 2 Helpdesk Teams and myProcurement Digital Experience team

Be the primary contact and/or work with cross function teams for the highest priority issues/the highest sensitivity cases

Support the myProcurement Manager in escalation handling

Collaborate with various Operational Excellence teams e.g. myProcurement Digital Experience, S2C Excellence team and P2P Operational Excellence team to improve FBT Procurement’s ability to implement within Procurement systems and operations

Contribute to the implementation of the Excellence & Experience and myProcurement organization’s strategy by delivering on the priorities of he organization

Support the myProcurement Manager in work optimization within the Teams, delivering against the targets set in the Performance Management framework

Be the Subject Matter / Technical Expert for systems and processes within the myProcurement remit

Extensive knowledge on end to end process for Source to Pay and a detailed understanding of FBT Procurement execution strategies

Lead and manage the myProcurement Level 1 Team Lead(s), Senior Analysts and Analysts, and improving the team's skills as needed via coaching and continuous improvement activities

Oversee and manage myProcurement teams in Hungary

Focal point for key deployments involving changes to Businesses, FBT S2C Procurement, P2P Procurement Operations and other areas as appropriate.

Develop the training strategy including: Audience, Schedule, Content, Facilitators

What You need to be successful:

Recognised professional qualification in a business or finance field or similar field.

Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma, Agile

Relevant educational background or equivalent experience

6 -10 years of experience in Procurement Operations or equivalent

3+ years of leadership experience and demonstrated leadership capabilities

Expert in S2C and P2P systems, processes and deployments

A deep understanding of the Procurement Organization

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills in English and German

Experience leading and implementing strategic solutions within cross functional teams.

Able to handle high volume and wide variety of activities

Strong conflict resolution skills

Demonstrated ability to work cross organizationally to resolve complex issues

Strong project management experience

Experience working cross culturally in an international environment

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Strategic capability as ability to devise a strategy

Uses influence and communication skills to enable planning and decision making

Experience leading high complexity projects

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



